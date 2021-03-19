News

Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination gains pace, nearly 7m doses given

No fewer than seven million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Africa, where after months of waiting on the side lines for vaccines, many of the first wave of countries to start campaigns are rapidly vaccinating high-risk groups. Countries have accessed vaccines through the COVAX Facility, bilateral deals and donations. Altogether 38 African countries had received more than 25 million COVID-19 vaccines and 30 had started vaccination campaigns.

Through the COVAX initiative, which is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with UNICEF, more than 16 million vaccine doses have so far been shipped to 27 countries. “Although Africa received vaccines late and in limited quantities, a lot of ground has been covered in a short space of time.

This is due to the continent’s vast experience in mass vaccination campaigns and the determination of its leaders and people to effectively curb COVID-19,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Compared with countries in other regions that accessed vaccines much earlier, the initial rollout phase in some African countries has reached a far higher number of people.”

