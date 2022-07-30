Africa’s first World Culture Festival to hold in Lagos

All is set for Africa’s first World Culture Festival scheduled to hold in Lagos. The culture festival, a global event series organised by the Art of Living Foundation, has been confirmed to hold between August 19 and 21 2022, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Themed; Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm, the festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together to celebrate through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue while attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family. Highlighting the essence of this year’s theme, the Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, noted that today in the world, where there is so much polarity, it is time to unite everybody.

“We know sports can unite. We know the economy can unite, as when it comes to business, everyone forgets their nationality and culture. Faith also unites, while the first and perhaps most important, is culture. Dance and music can also foster unity and that is what the Culture Festival 2022 seeks to achieve,” he said. He added that; “the festival will be like an Olympics for artistes; an Olympics for culture. Without music and dance, life at times could feel so dry. If we all work harmoniously, we can envisage a better world for the coming generation and live like we are all one family.” Celebrated singer, songwriter, record producer and the Creative Director, Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, and renowned dancer, choreographer, dance instructor, fitness coach, and Founder, Imagneto Dance Company, Dr. Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, popularly known by her stage name Kaffy, are among top Nigerian artistes that will perform during the festival.

At a press conference held during the week in Lagos, to announce the hosting of the festival, the Director, Art of Living Foundation (Nigeria), Akshay Jain, said the festival will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation, adding that the Foundation is the world’s largest educational and humanitarian organisation, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual wellbeing and societal development. “Leveraging local initiatives like ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns.

The Foundation has been teaching happiness and youth leadership training programmes in Nigeria for more than 10 years, and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and Delta states. In partnership with the University of Lagos, the Foundation launched the Drug Free Nigeria campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and addiction among youths,” Jain said.

Past editions of the festival have brought presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, spiritual leaders, social activists, artistes, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration. Admission to the festival is by registration, and interested attendees are encouraged to visit the foundation’s website. Operating in 156 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. All of AOLF’s programmes are inspired by Sri Sri’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress free and violence- free society.

