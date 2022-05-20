Arts & Entertainments

Africa’s stars shine at 8th AMVCA

…Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, receives deserved Industry Merit Award

The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) came to a rousing end on Saturday, May 14 , 2022, with winners announced on the biggest and most glamorous night to celebrate African film and TV talent. The movies, Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA honours each with Best Director going to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Best Overall Movie to Amina.

In the public voting categories, Stan Nze clinched the award for Best Actor in Drama while Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama. First time AMVCA nominees, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ and Omowunmi Dada won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama respectively. Producer, Rogers Ofime, also had multiple wins in the cate gories; Best Television Series for The Mystic River, Best Indigenous Language Movie (Hausa) for Voiceless and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series for The Johnsons.

The regional awards saw Collision Course winning Best Movie West Africa, while The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and Hairareb won in the Best Movie East Africa and Best Movie Southern Africa respectively. In the special recognition categories, the AMVCA industry Merit award for this edition was given to veteran Nigerian actress, journalist and television presenter, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett (OON) whilst the Trailblazer award, an award given to an outstanding achievement by a young and upcoming act, went to Teni Aladese. Ajayi-Lycett, full of emotions, she described how happy she was to receive the award. “I’ve lived to carry this. This is a major surprise to me. I’ve been to places but there’s no place like home,” the l e gendary filmmaker said. Her s t at e m e n t made a case for honouring our legends while they are still alive.

Ajai-Lycett, 81, is renowned for her charismatic acting, wit, grace and eloquence. After she made her acting debut in 1966 in Wole Soyinka’s twoact comedy ‘The Lion and the Jewel’, she went on to become a regular in British sitcoms such as Comedy Playhouse, Angels, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em alongside Michael Crawford, better known as ‘Frank Spencer’, among others Her Nollywood portfolio boasts of watched films and series such as Dazzling Mirage, Oloibiri, Madam President and more recently, King of Boys: The Return of the King. The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

 

