Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 focuses on collaboration in destination marketing

With the announced return of Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa, early next month (May 2 to 5) after two years suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry practitioners in the continent are confident that the industry in Africa will soon return to the pre-COVID-19 normalcy.

Tourism is an industry that generates huge revenue that runs into billions of dollars for African countries through transport, hotel accommodation, entertainment and visits to tourism sites. It is a labour intensive industry where millions of people are earning their income through activities in the industry. The industry plays a key role in the economy of so many African countries.

That was why Africa was badly hit in the last two years (2020 and 2021) when virtually every tourism activity was almost totally suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ripple effect of the suspension reverberated across the continent. Many economic activities came to a standstill, jobs were lost, and many people’s sources of income were wiped out.

According to Statista, tourism’s contribution to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2019-2020 was nearly 1.9 billion U.S. dollars, a decrease compared to the 3.7 billion U.S. Dollars.

Also, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) statistics stated that international arrivals to Africa decreased by 35 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 which consequently led to dwindling income and loss of jobs in countries like Egypt, the Gambia, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and the others that are hugely dependent on tourism.

However, after these two years of gloom, with the vaccines and other safety measures in place, tourism is bouncing back as the world is gradually moving into a post COVID-019 era.

Key focus for Africa from COVID-19 pandemic’s experience is that many African countries now appreciate the importance of tourism to their economy better and now understand the effect of not having visitors for the past two years.

Also, it has given industry practitioners better perspective and brought to fore the need for collaboration among the continent’s practitioners. This is the focus of Africa’s Travel Indaba as it makes a return next month.

The travel fair is making a return on the back of these vital lessons. The pandemic has also thought the industry to embrace new ways of doing things.

This year’s Indaba, the organisers say, would be a hybrid format with both physical meeting at the ICC in Durban and others to join online. In addition, Africa’s Travel Indaba is focusing more in marketing Africa as a destination and also creating awareness about tourism products and offerings in Africa. It is something many practitioners within the Nigerian tourism industry are looking forward to.

Mr. Bankole Bernard, the managing director of Finchglow Travel Company and a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), has this to say about Africa’s Travel Indaba and its return: “Indaba the flagship and the biggest travel exhibition in Africa. You see what makes Indaba unique is that most of the focus is on African tourism. Indaba unites the travel industry in Africa together and see how it can promote African tourism and I think what needs to be done by organisers of Indaba is to make it bigger than what it is presently.

“In as much as we say it is an African exhibition, we need them to expand it beyond the scope of what it is. Let us see how they create a section for West Africa. Get them to come and exhibit. That way they bring more of their people. Let us see a section that covers East Africa; let us see a section that covers North Africa; let us see a section that covers the southern Africa.

“You see what we see in Indaba, maybe because it is taking place in South Africa, is a lot of focus and emphasis on South Africa. We need to make of an African origin and not just a South African event. That way, it will grow bigger and be in the league of World Travel Market (WTM), Arabian Travel Market and the like.”

Also speaking on the return of physical meeting at Africa Travel Indaba, Mr. Sola Adeyemo, the publisher of business and travel magazine, IWA, spoke on the importance of having a tourism forum like Africa’s Travel Indaba to bring tourism professionals in Africa and beyond together:

“I am particularly glad because I know the Africa’s Travel Indaba is an event that people from all over Africa as well as Europe, Americas.

That naturally is something that affords travel practitioners the opportunity to share notes. Apart from networking, they are able to see physically those who are their likely customers.

“Africa’s Travel indaba is that platform where travel practitioners all over Africa come together on a yearly basis. The virtual alternative that the COVID-19 has forced us to look at, is an alternative but not a veritable alternative because there is no way to compare people coming together physically to discuss business to when they when they speak to themselves online. So, as a travel practitioner in Africa, I am particularly glad that we are back to our physical arrangement because definitely that cannot be compared to virtual ones that we do or has done for two years because of the COVID-19.”

