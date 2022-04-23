Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 makes a return on May 2, focuses on collaboration in destination marketing

As Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022, South Africa prime travel and tourism show, makes a return on May 2, spanning May 5 in Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre (ICC), Durban, after two years suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, expectations are high that the yearly show would not only restore confidence in the tourism sector but create room for partnerships in destination marketing across the continent. While nations have learnt the importance of visitors to their destinations as a result of the poor yields from the travel bans and restrictions of the last two years, the need to forge better understanding and partnerships among destinations has also come to the fore. These twin issues among others will be the focus of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 as it makes a return next month to ICC Durban, its traditional venue.

As part of the lessons learnt from COVID-19, organisers of the event said that the year will be a hybrid, both onsite and virtual in order to attract more players across the globe. Speaking on the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Finchglow Travel, Mr. Bankole Bernard, said: “Indaba the flagship and the biggest travel exhibition in Africa. You see what makes Indaba unique is that most of the focus is on African tourism.’’

Bernard, who is also the immediate past president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), further stated that: ‘‘Indaba unites the travel industry in Africa together and see how it can promote African tourism and I think what needs to be done by organizers of Indaba is to make it bigger than what it is presently. “In as much as we say it is an African exhibition, we need them to expand it beyond the scope of what it is. Let us see how they create a section for West Africa. Get them to come and exhibit. That way they bring more of their people. Let us see a section that covers East Africa; let us see a section that covers North Africa; let us see a section that covers the southern Africa.

Also speaking on the return of physical meeting at Africa Travel Indaba, the Publisher IWA, of business and travel magazine, Mr. Sola Adeyemo, said: “I am particularly glad because I know the Africa’s Travel Indaba is an event that people from all over Africa as well as Europe, Americas. ‘‘That naturally is something that affords travel practitioners the opportunity to share notes. Apart from networking, they are able to see physically those who are their likely customers. Africa’s Travel indaba is that platform where travel practitioners all over Africa come together on a yearly basis.’’ On the lesson from the two years hiatus, he said: “The lesson I believe Africa should have learnt from COVID-19 pandemic is that we need to work very hard on doing events among ourselves. It is clear that situations such as the COVID-19 can force us not to leave our confine. ‘‘We then have to do things within ourselves, and also the fact that what happens to one, affects all. Also the world has always seen Africa as one destination. I believe that one of the most important lessons that I learnt is that our destinies are closely tied to each other and I foresee a situation where we do business among ourselves as regards travel. It is more enjoyable.”

