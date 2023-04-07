Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 commits to tourism growth

South African Tourism’s premier event, Africa’s Travel Indaba wears a new look and focus this year, as it set to re-energise delegates from across the world when the show goes under way in Durban, South Africa between May 8 and 11. This new development was disclosed recently when the country’s new Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, met with tourism role players and members of the media at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban, to officially commence the countdown to the yearly tourism event. With less than six weeks to go before the event opens its doors to the public, the trade show will not only have a new look but also promises a packed schedule with an even stronger emphasis on networking for optimising business opportunities for both exhibitors and buyers alike. Also joined by some virtual participants during the launch event, Minister de Lille highlighted the role Africa’s Travel Indaba plays in contributing to Africa’s tourism sector recovery and growth post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now it is up to each and every one of us to play our part to re-ignite the African economy. We win, when we all win. Africa’s Travel Indaba presents us with an opportunity to continue with the efforts we started last year when the sector met in person for the first time post COVID-19 pandemic,” said the tourism minister. This year’s Indaba will see the return of some iconic events while also introducing new additions. It will once again host SMMEs from various provinces in South Africa. They will showcase their products and experiences to the thousands of delegates that will attend this year’s edition. Adding to this variety of product offering will be the more established businesses from across the African continent who will be exhibiting throughout the three-day show. Some delegates who will attend Africa’s Travel Indaba will be hosted on pre and post tours to familiarise them with the province’s tourism offerings. This is set to bring much needed economic injection into the city of Durban and the KZN province at large as international.

‘‘Our projections indicate that Africa’s Travel Indaba for 2023 will contribute over R130 million to the city’s GDP and create over 250 job opportunities. We anticipate a hotel occupancy rate of 90% which will be a major boost for the hospitality sector,’’ said Councillor Phili Mbatha-Ndlovu; EThekwini Deputy Chairperson for Economic Development and Planning Committee. She added that, ‘‘the City is ready to rollout a red carpet for all the delegates attending Indaba”. Commenting on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) state of readiness to host the event, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism KZN, Mr Nhlanhla Khumalo said that, “KwaZulu-Natal has more than 20 years’ experience in hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba together with a number of world class events and we are confident that this year will be no different. ‘‘The province has adequate accommodation establishments within a reasonable travel distance to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. With a number of airlines that fly directly to King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), domestic and international delegates should travel with ease to the province.” He also reiterated that Tourism KZN is working very closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that delegates who will be attending Africa’s Travel Indaba will be safe in the province. During the launch event, there was a panel discussion focusing on the contribution of Africa’s Travel Indaba to the tourism sector recovery. Various industry representatives highlighted the value of Indaba and extended an invite to both buyers and delegates to come to South Africa.

The panel included: Mr. Themba Khumalo – Acting Chief Executive Officer: South African Tourism; Mr. David Frost – Chief Executive Officer: Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA); Mr. Aaron Munetsi – Chief Executive Officer – Airlines Association of Southern Africa; Ms. Sonto Mbonambi – Chief Executive Officer for the Small Tourism Enterprise Association, which is commonly known as STEA, and Mr. Chris Mears – Executive Director of African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA). South African Tourism’s Acting Chief Ex-ecutive Officer, Themba Khumalo, highlighted that Africa’s Travel Indaba is an African trade show specifically tailored to advancing the continent’s tourism sector needs, with a clear outlook towards recovery. At the last edition of Indaba in 2022, the show attracted more 5, 500 delegates from all over the world, with 634 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to regional and international buyers.

