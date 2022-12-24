Africa’s youngest CTO, Trillbjm, named Most Innovative CTO Blockchain Technology of 2022

Africa’s youngest Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, has been named by a London-based International Finance publication as the ‘Most Innovative Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the year 2022.

The recognition is contained in a notice written by Marlin Cruz, Manager – Production and Coordination, International Finance Publication Limited, addressed to Nigeria’s leading fintech company Patricia Technology, recognising Trillbjm as the company’s CTO and for the award.

“Award confirmation – IFM 2022. We are pleased to inform you that Patricia Technologies – Nigeria has emerged as an award winner for Most Innovative CTO Blockchain Technology – Mr Benjamin Oyemonlan – Nigeria 2022. IFM would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Team Patricia Technologies – Nigeria for winning the award! The award ceremony is scheduled on 19th January 2023 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel Dubai,” the letter reads.

This comes as another milestone for the young tech guru, who was recently granted the Global Talent Visa UK Visa. The notice of which was put out on Twitter by ukcitizenship.org.

Trillbjm has been more like a classical example of a prophet who has no honour in his country.

“Congratulations to Benjamin Oyemonlan (@Trillbjm) on receiving his Global Talent Visa with the help of @uk_citizenship. The CTO/CIO of @PatriciaSwitch will be arriving in the UK soon,” @uk_citizenship wrote on the bird app.

The extraordinary software engineer has been trailblazing from a young age. He became Africa’s youngest Chief Technology Officer (CTO), sitting in the exalted and strategic office of some of the first class digital companies in Nigeria. Trillbjm served in the capacity at Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix, and Patricia Technology; an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The tech progidy also made significant contributions to reputable private and public establishments and multinationals, such as the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Glover Technologies, Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

In 2020, Trillbjm, who is widely reckoned as one of the major revolutionary stakeholders reengineering the future of global money exchange, built the first bitcoin debit card in the continent, when he co-founded ‘BillerPay Africa’, a fast, seamless and convenient crypto payment platform that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin. The sensational tech aficionado also co-founded Nigeria Fashionnova and other enterprises.

The tech guru studied computer science at the University of Lagos and later obtained a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications from University of Michigan, and a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People in the United States; both between 2018 and 2020.

Between 2021 and 2022, he added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already intimidating curriculum vitae.

Before his tertiary education, Oyemonlan Oseoje had his primary education at Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos, before his secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, where he sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and came out with excellent grades.

“I have had good education starting with my primary education at Mothercare Elementary School, Lagos and secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, before acquiring tertiary education at the University of Lagos, University of Michigan,” Trillbjm also stated.

He started his distinguished career as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nigeria Limited. Afterwards, he worked with Skylar Inc as a software engineer, and in 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer in the US.

