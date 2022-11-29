AFRICA’S YOUTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT ORGANIZATIONS SET TO MEET IN NIGERIA.

Many nations in Africa will be represented by their youth heads In Abuja Nigeria to form partnerships with the private sectors in solving many of the issues faced by the youths in Africa.

The youth organizations have decided to take a unified front in providing lasting solutions and supporting the governments in nation building.

The new partnership with the private sectors will ensure creation of more jobs, provision of more scholarships, reduction of purchase rates for youth based products and more, the youth will in turn provide for the private sector, manpower, skilled and affordable labour, marketing strategies, sales and more.

This initiative would indeed be the first of it’s kind, as Africa’s youth step in to solve Africa’s problems and create opportunities for her.

This gathering will also see to the establishment of a central administration to coordinate this agenda, initiative and it’s activities to which all African countries will be represented.

A system not hindered by a political or ethnical divide but unified by a common goal and vision for Africa.

