News

AFRICA’S YOUTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT ORGANIZATIONS SET TO MEET IN NIGERIA.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Many nations in Africa will be represented by their youth heads In Abuja Nigeria to form partnerships with the private sectors in solving many of the issues faced by the youths in Africa.
The youth organizations have decided to take a unified front in providing lasting solutions and supporting the governments in nation building.

The new partnership with the private sectors will ensure creation of more jobs, provision of more scholarships, reduction of purchase rates for youth based products and more, the youth will in turn provide for the private sector, manpower, skilled and affordable labour, marketing strategies, sales and more.

This initiative would indeed be the first of it’s kind, as Africa’s youth step in to solve Africa’s problems and create opportunities for her.

This gathering will also see to the establishment of a central administration to coordinate this agenda, initiative and it’s activities to which all African countries will be represented.
A system not hindered by a political or ethnical divide but unified by a common goal and vision for Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Matawelle)
News Top Stories

Niger govt to Matawalle: Zamfara is sanctuary to bandits

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has debunked claims by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, that bandits and criminals attacking the state are from Niger. Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Minna, yesterday, told our correspondent that bandits terrorizing the state always return […]
News

NYSC DG hails Reps over bill establishing trust fund

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shaibu Ibrahim, yesterday commended the House of Representatives for the progress made in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, saying it will boost skills and entrepreneurship of corps members. He gave the commendation at the swearing-in of the 2022 Batch […]
News

NYSC DG inaugurates Ogun skills acquisition centre

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig- Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has inaugurated the Ultra-modern Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training centre built for the training of corps members and other interested members of the public. The centre was donated to the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, by the office of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica