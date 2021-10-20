Business

AfriChat international conference now holds 2nd quarter 2022

The inaugural edition of the Africa-China Traders Conference (AfriChat), tagged ‘AfriChat 2021’, earlier scheduled to hold between October 22 and October 23, 2021, in Guangzhou, China, has been rescheduled.

It will hold in the 2nd quarter of 2022, the organisers have announced.

AfriChat, an international conference being organised by Gotcha Communications, is designed to assist African businessmen and women and their partners in China, enjoy mutual trade relationships.

Participants at the conference will discover how to do their businesses with ease, especially as regards finance, where to buy goods of their choice and at good rates, as well as learn how to maintain good customer relationships with their partners. They will also be taught where and how to sort out regulatory issues in addition to having a better understanding of Chinese culture.

The conference, also designed to offer diverse rare opportunities in business-to-business relationships, is a viable platform through which business people will tap from a wealth of experience of an array of facilitators from governments, public institutions, as well as private enterprises from China and Africa.

In a statement, Gotcha Communications, through its liaison personnel in China, Mr. Robert Obinna regretted any inconvenience the postponement may cause interested participants of the conference, adding that “the postponement became necessary owing to the fact that China is yet to open up its borders due to the prevailing circumstance occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The conference, he disclosed, was born out of the need to assist both African and Chinese businessmen, especially African traders resident in China, to enjoy a smooth, robust and mutually beneficial business relationship for maximum impact,” he said.

