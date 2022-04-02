Arts & Entertainments

AFRIFF to explore indigenous content for 11th edition

The 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has been confirmed for November. Festival organisers revealed that the six-day festival themed; Indigenous for Global, will hold in Lagos between November 6 and 12. “Last year, for our 10th year anniversary, we were joined by over 500,000 film lovers from all over the world both physically and virtually to celebrate a decade of showcasing the best of African films and filmmakers; we explored great sessions around our theme: Africans for Africa … building global bridges,” the statement reads.

“This year in its 11th season, with the theme ‘Indigenous for Global’, AFRIFF will explore our indigenous content and the key ingredients required to take it to a global audience. With the unstoppable advent of the big streaming services, it’s imperative to deliberately energize the ‘Indigenous for Global Agenda’ to establish how local stories can reach and connect with global audiences.

 

