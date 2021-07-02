AFRIMA 2021: AU unveils calendar of events, calls for entries

The African Union, in partnership with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming 2021 edition of the awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently.

The unveiling activity marks the formal opening of AFRIMA 2021 and features a line-up of undertakings and events that would take place between June 20 and November 21, 2021. Speaking on behalf of the African Union, the Director of health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Cisse Mariama Mohamed, noted that, the COVID pandemic resulted in multiple setbacks for the continent, but AFRIMA is commitment to uniting the continent through entertainment and honouring their tradition of celebrating the scintillating musical culture of Africa by featuring exhilarating Pan- Africa events through the lifespan of the calendar year in 2021 and we are looking forward to celebrating the richness of the African continent alongside AFRIMA in November this year.

According to a document signed by Mrs. Mohamed, the submission of entries, marks the first official event of the 2021 AFRIMA calendar and officially opens globally to African music professionals either living on the continent or in the diaspora from June 28, and closes on August 20, 2021. The main awards ceremony, set to hold from November 18th to November 2021 in the host city, features a three-day fiesta of music, glamour, Afrocentrism and entertainment. The event commences with the Welcome Soiree followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the Host City Tour, the Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive Nominees Party and concluded with the live Awards Ceremony.

