AFRIMA 2021: Blaq Diamond, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage others battle for continental honours

…public voting commences globally Monday, Sept 27

…Awards hold November 19-21 in Lagos

The African Union Commission (AUC) and The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have released the 2021 nominees list. The list, released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 was from the over 8,880 songs submitted for adjudication. It features over 400 songs from artistes in the 30 continental and 10 regional categories cutting across African talents and creatives living on the continent and in the Diaspora.

Leading the 2021 AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s sensation duo, Blaq Diamond with eight nominations for their song, ‘SummerYoMuthi’ in ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’; ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Song of the Year in Africa’; ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’; ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’; and ‘Best African Duo, Group or Band’.

South Africa’s Focalistic made it to the top of the list for his hit single, ‘Ke Star’ [Remix], featuring Davido and Vigro Deep with seven nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste’ in Southern Africa; ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Song of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography’; ‘Best African Collaboration’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group In African Electro’; and ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’.

With his hit song, ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, Wizkid follows closely with six nominations including ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best Male Artist in Western Africa’ and ‘Album of the Year’. The Afrobeat singer’s other nominations are ‘Best African Collaboration’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R n B Soul’.

Aya Nakamura of French-Mali with her single, ‘Plus Jamais’ featuring Stormzy; Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz with his song, ‘waah’ featuring Koffi Olomide; Iba One of Mali for his single, ‘Education’, featuring Oumou Sangare and Mozambique’s DJ Tarico for his song, ‘Yaba buluku’ featuring Burna Boy, Preck & Nelson Tivane have five nominations each.

Nigeria’s sensation, Omah Lay has four nominations in ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Artiste in Western Africa’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’ and ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’ categories. Also, in the group of four nominations are Davido (Nigeria); Fally Ipupa (DRC Congo); MHD (Guinea); Patoranking (Nigeria); and Rayvanny (Tanzania).

Ghana’s Gyakie leads the three nominations slot in the ‘Best Male Artist in Western Africa’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R n B Soul’ categories. Also on the list of three nominations are Bella Shmurda (Nigeria); Nikita Kering (Kenya); Nata (Sierra Leone); Abir (Morocco); Olakira (Nigeria); Burna boy (Nigeria); Calema (Sao Tome & Principe); Casper Nyovest (South Africa); DJ Moh Green (Algeria); Djelykaba Bintou (Guinea); Ferre Gola (DRC Congo); Gyakie (Ghana); Kamo Mphela (South Africa); Kelly Khumalo (South Africa); Loco (Cameroon); Lojay & Sarz; Makhadzi (South Africa); Nasty C (South Africa); Rebo (DR Congo); Tems (Nigeria); Tiwa Savage (Nigeria); and Vector (Nigeria).

Artistes with two nominations are Shan’L (Gabon); Tayc (Cameroon); The Isomers (Nigeria); T’neeya (Cameroon); Cavemen (Nigeria); Afrie (Uganda); Solking (Algeria); Ko-C (Cameroon); Salatiel & Rutshelle Guillaume (Cameroon); Djodje (Cape Verde); Adekunle Gold (Nigeria); Bensoul (Kenya); Blxckie (South Africa); Franck Biyong (Cameroon); and Innoss’B (DR Congo).

Others are Kidi (Ghana); Ladipoe (Nigeria); Major League DJZ (South Africa); Manal (Morocco); Mapara A Jazz (South Africa); Mi Casa (South Africa); Nandy (Tanzania); Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde); Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa); Sauti Sol (Kenya); Stonebwoy (Ghana); Toofan (Togo); Yaw Tog (Ghana); Yemi Alade (Nigeria) and Zuchu (Tanzania).

A member of the 13-man AFRIMA International Jury, representing Diaspora (USA) & West Africa (Guinea), Hadja Kobele, said: “We believe we gave Africans and the world the very best nominations and songs in line with the 8,880 songs received under the year in review.

“The nominees list comprising 28 continental award categories and 10 regional award categories released for public voting on www.afrima.org is coming a few days after a rigorous long-week adjudication process. The remaining two categories – Legend award category will be announced at the awards, while Best Soundtrack in a movie/series/documentary film category was suspended due to low quality entries for this year’s edition,” Head of Culture, African Union Commission on the Jury, Angela Martins, said.

AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) will be broadcast live on 84 television stations in 109 countries from Lagos, Nigeria from November 19-21, 2021. Since 2014, AFRIMA has been regarded as the ultimate recognition of African music globally.

