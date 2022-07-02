Arts & Entertainments

AFRIMA 2022: Entry submission portal closes on August 5

Organisers of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) have revealed that eligible submission of music materials for this year’s edition of the award closes on August 5. According to the AFRIMA Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, speaking from Washington DC, United States of America, the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond the stipulated time.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organisation; and we have a clear process for the award ceremony every year. Once submission of entries ends, we spend time in judging the materials, before we can derive our final nominations list. ‘‘We also have a specific time allotted to voting. The entire process is also audited by a firm of international repute, Pricewaterhousecoopers. We do not just wake up and nominate people. AFRIMA 2022 will be held between November 3 and 6 this year. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point.”

According to AFRIMA, all prospective entries must have been created between August 20, 2021 and August 5, 2022, being the year-inreview for all submissions. Artistes, artiste managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the official AFRIMA website. This year’s edition retains its existing categories, all of which are carefully curated to celebrate the best of talents within the African music scene as well as communicate the strengths of Africa for global competitiveness.

 

