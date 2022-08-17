News

AFRIMA 2022 jury arrives Lagos for adjudication

As the #RoadToAFRIMA2022 swings in full gear, the official jury for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have arrived in Lagos for an eightday adjudication that would herald the list of nominees for this year’s edition.

The AFRIMA jury is composed of a 13-member panel, with two jurors representing each of the five regions, as well as two other jurors representing North America and Europe respectively and a representative from the African Union Commission (AUC). Following the adjudication process, a world media announcement of the nominees will take place on Wednesday, August 24, to publicly unveil the nominees. A week after, the AFRIMA Voters Academy, as well as music fans and followers around the globe will begin to participate in the public voting process, which will be held on AFRIMA website www.afrima.org. Nominees with the highest votes would emerge winners in their respective categories. The technical and public voting process, which closes 24 hours before the awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable international auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

 

