Arts & Entertainments

AFRIMA appoints PwC to audit music votes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid to deepen the transparency of the voting process, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as the official auditor of the award’s voting applications. The partnership between the two global brands was announced at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The President and the Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the PwC will perform independent stress testing of AFRIMA’s voting platform, conduct vulnerability assessment to validate the integrity of the software deployed for improved security controls, carry out penetration testing covering the voting system and its interface, monitor public and academy voting portals, collate votes and present the sealed results during the award ceremony. “You will agree with me that the award process is always controversial; by human nature, you think other people are playing games or cheating you even though we have never heard that about AFRIMA,” Dada told journalists. “

However, I have always advocated for the coming on board of a globally renowned platform, a third party that will be responsible for monitoring our voting platform and will, at the award ceremony, deliver the results; we believe at the end of the day the results will not be questioned. On this, we felt the need to partner with a global brand that people cant trust and be comfortable with and there is no other brand you can think of other than PwC.” The lead, PwC West Africa telecoms, media and technology industry, Femi Osinubi, said the collaboration involves the company’s assessment of AFRIMA’s voting system’s controls and functionalities for vulnerabilities, accuracy as well as integrity. He said they will monitor the public and academy voting portals to collate and present the sealed results at the awards ceremony.

“Today’s audiences are far more socially connected, informed and empowered. With a little bit of information, they can detect and call out fraudulent schemes in no time. Accordingly, businesses must ensure the legitimacy of their practices,” Osinubi said.

“More importantly, award ceremonies like AFRIMA must follow strict protocol handling their balloting processes. They must handle these processes with the highest level of professionalism and trust,” he said. In her welcome address, Head of Culture, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said: “The Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA wishes to announce the onboarding of PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner for AFRIMA to audit AFRIMA processes as well as track and monitor the voting processes. This will enhance and validate the integrity of the AFRIMA platform. We wish to appreciate PwC for partnering and embarking on the AFRIMA journey with us. The African Union is celebrating the year of arts, culture and heritage under the theme, ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Breaded Life’ hits Cinema today

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Leading figure in the faith-based movie genre, Biodun Stephen has released another banger titled ‘Breaded Life’. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide today, April 16. Though Breaded Life may not qualify as faith-based, it’s a remarkable inspirational thriller that evokes a mixed feeling of plenty of laughter, pity and tension. If you are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Restaurant in the US places curses on customers who block toilets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A restaurant in the United States of America recently put out a notice in their restroom which customers feel is rather inappropriate. The notice was spotted in Finger Licking Restaurant on Bissonet Street in Houston, Texas. It prohibited customers from blocking their toilet and placed a curse on anyone who goes contrary. “God will block […]
Arts & Entertainments

Osun Osogbo Festival 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on intangible heritage

Posted on Author Nkechi Adedeji

The human social space and environment has been hit by diverse crisis and challenges in time past. Some of these challenges include environment, climate change, social unrest, health, construction projects, land reclamation, urbanization, pollution, religion etc., the list is endless.   Consequently humanity has been impacted both negatively and positively. Such factors affect human existence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica