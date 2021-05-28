AFRIMA appoints Salif “A’salfo” Traoré as Cote D’Ivoire’s Country Director

The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, has appointed Mr. Salif “A’salfo” Traoré as the Country Director of Côte D’Ivoire, West Africa. The appointment was announced recently, in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco following the unanimous decision of the International Committee of AFRIMA. According to the Manager, Brand and Communication, AFRIMA, Ms. Zineb Seyad, “The core of AFRIMA’s mandate is to unify the African continent through music, and the role of the country director in achieving these objectives is key.

Thus, the appointment of Mr Traore is a significant, strategic step in the right direction specifically for the African creative industry and largely, the continent, as he possesses the skills and fortitude to contribute towards realizing the vision of AFRIMA.”

The appointment comes as no surprise as Mr Traoré is acknowledged as a giant in the African music and creative industry; his experience in music as a musician; songwriter; producer; and record label owner spans over 20 years. His band, Magic System, in 1999, pioneered a new sound in the Ivorian music scene, recorded a song “1er Gaou” which became a smash indie hit in Africa and France three years later. The song meant the breakthrough of the little-known Magic System and setting the pace for a new generation of music in Côte D’Ivoire and Africa.

