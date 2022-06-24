News

AFRIMA meets with ECCAS, UNESCO, pledges to boost Africa’s creative economy

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022 have restated its commitment to using the annual award event to boost the creative economy of Africa continent, using music as its tool. AFRIMA partners African Union Commission (AUC) in staging the annual award event, with this year’s edition scheduled to hold between November 3 and 6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This commitment was reinforced during a recent strategic stakeholder meeting, in Libreville, Gabon, with the President of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gabon, delegates and senior officials from the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as well as delegates from Centre International des Civilisations Bantu (CICIBA). According to UNESCO’s representative to Gabon and ECCAS, Mr. Eric Voli Bi, Africa’s creative economy needs more support and opportunities for the youth, who make up the larger chunk of the workforce, to thrive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan mourns Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of  first military Head of State, General J. T.  Aguiyi-Ironsi. In a condolence message on behalf of his wife Dame Patience Jonathan and other members of his family to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family and the Government and people […]
News Top Stories

I’m hale and hearty –Tinubu

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

…says only God can take life National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, made his first outing since his return from a medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK) last Friday.   Tinubu, who reunited with his political associates and protégés at a welcome-back event and prayer hosted by Lagos […]
News

Mining ban: Police arrest, prosecute 18 violators, recover exhibits in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

The Police Anti Illegal Mining Squad in Zamfara State has succeeded in prosecuting many suspected illegal miners arrested in connection with illegal mining activities following Presidential order banning illegal mining in the state. In a statement by the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad, the anti – illegal mining team, which was led by SP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica