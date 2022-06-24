AFRIMA meets with ECCAS, UNESCO, pledges to boost Africa’s creative economy

Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022 have restated its commitment to using the annual award event to boost the creative economy of Africa continent, using music as its tool. AFRIMA partners African Union Commission (AUC) in staging the annual award event, with this year’s edition scheduled to hold between November 3 and 6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This commitment was reinforced during a recent strategic stakeholder meeting, in Libreville, Gabon, with the President of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gabon, delegates and senior officials from the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as well as delegates from Centre International des Civilisations Bantu (CICIBA). According to UNESCO’s representative to Gabon and ECCAS, Mr. Eric Voli Bi, Africa’s creative economy needs more support and opportunities for the youth, who make up the larger chunk of the workforce, to thrive.
Related Articles
Jonathan mourns Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi
Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of first military Head of State, General J. T. Aguiyi-Ironsi. In a condolence message on behalf of his wife Dame Patience Jonathan and other members of his family to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family and the Government and people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’m hale and hearty –Tinubu
…says only God can take life National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, made his first outing since his return from a medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK) last Friday. Tinubu, who reunited with his political associates and protégés at a welcome-back event and prayer hosted by Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mining ban: Police arrest, prosecute 18 violators, recover exhibits in Zamfara
The Police Anti Illegal Mining Squad in Zamfara State has succeeded in prosecuting many suspected illegal miners arrested in connection with illegal mining activities following Presidential order banning illegal mining in the state. In a statement by the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad, the anti – illegal mining team, which was led by SP […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)