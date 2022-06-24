AFRIMA meets with ECCAS, UNESCO, pledges to boost Africa’s creative economy

Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022 have restated its commitment to using the annual award event to boost the creative economy of Africa continent, using music as its tool. AFRIMA partners African Union Commission (AUC) in staging the annual award event, with this year’s edition scheduled to hold between November 3 and 6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This commitment was reinforced during a recent strategic stakeholder meeting, in Libreville, Gabon, with the President of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gabon, delegates and senior officials from the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as well as delegates from Centre International des Civilisations Bantu (CICIBA). According to UNESCO’s representative to Gabon and ECCAS, Mr. Eric Voli Bi, Africa’s creative economy needs more support and opportunities for the youth, who make up the larger chunk of the workforce, to thrive.

