Arts & Entertainments

AFRIMA partners PwC for 2021 awards

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria to ensure more credibility in the vote-counting and results-distribution processes of the upcoming awards. In a statement on Wednesday, PwC said the collaboration involves the company’s assessment of AFRIMA’s voting system’s controls and functionalities for vulnerabilities, accuracy as well as integrity. PwC also disclosed that it will monitor the public and academy voting portals to collate and present the sealed results at the awards ceremony. According to the company, the measure became imperative to sustain AFRIMA’s extant reputation by ensuring transperancy in the selection of its award winners ahead of the 2021 edition billed to hold between November 19-21.

“AFRIMA exists to reward rising and established talents and showcase their music to the African population and global audience. Thus, it is vital that the event is void of voting irregularities, fraud and counterfeiting, and that awarded artists are well-deserving of the recognition,” it read. Femi Osinubi, the company’s West Africa telecoms, media and technology industry leader, expressed optimism that the collaboration would further improve AFRIMA’s system.

“Today’s audiences are far more socially connected, informed and empowered. With a little bit of information, they can detect and call out fraudulent schemes in no time. Accordingly, businesses must ensure the legitimacy of their practices,” Osinubi said. “More importantly, award ceremonies like AFRIMA must follow strict protocol handling their balloting processes. They must handle these processes with the highest level of professionalism and trust. “In addition, in recent years, the dynamism of Nigerian and African music has been reflected in the widespread recognition of works produced by African artists on the international scene. We are proud to support the growth of the industry.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Fashion not complete without beauty, style – Onyeuka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sophia, CEO, Sophie Couture While there is no absolute authority on what fashion entirely constitutes there is a consensus of sorts that true style comes from an understanding of how to master basic beauty and fashion trends and tasks. According to Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli, the Chief Executive Officer of Sophie Couture, a foremost Nigerian brand […]
Arts & Entertainments

Flooding: Funke Akindele gifts Pa James new house

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was sacked by flood for the umpteenth time. The film star’s residence which is located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state had been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, […]
Arts & Entertainments

New James Bond trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ released

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new trailer for No Time To Die – James Bond’s 25th cinema outing – has been released online. The two-minute 34 second video ups the stakes for the long-awaited movie, telling fans that this is: “The mission that changes everything.” It kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica