AFRIMA unveils nominees’ list for 2022 edition

Tony Okuyeme

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Wednesday, September 14, released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition.

AFRIMA, in a statement, disclosed that only entries within the validity period of August 20, 2021 to August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.

Leading the nominations on a regional basis this year is the Western African region, with 134 nominations, representing 35 per cent; while the Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, representing 18 per cent; the Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, representing 17.8 per cent; while Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, representing 13.6 per cent; while the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations, representing 12.8 per cent.

Also, the Global Music Region, which represents music from non-Africans in the diaspora who still contribute to the growth of the African region, sums the list with 10 nominations, representing 2.6 per cent.

Importantly, the public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 12:00pm CAT.

African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website to vote.

Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

