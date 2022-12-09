News

Afrinvest counsels on 2023 investment opportunities

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

Nigerians have been advised to take advantage of investment opportunities in the money market and other sectors of the economy in the new year to be able to surmount rising inflation in the country. Speaking when Afrinvest West Africa outlined investment outlook for 2023 and how investors can explore the opportunities and guide against threats expected in the new year, experts from the investment advisor, urge Nigerians not to allow the challenges posed by rising inflation deter them from investing as that remains the best way to tackle the inflation.

Speaking during the investor’s summit in Lagos with the theme: ‘Soft or Hard Landing,’ Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, said the event was to engage with clients on the 2023 outlook from the investment perspective. He said issues around inflationary trend, COVID- 19, commodity prices, Russia and Ukraine war, among others, are key considerations in investing in the new year and investors have to be guided to explore opportunities presented by these key events around the world.

 

Our Reporters

