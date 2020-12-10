Afrinvest sees rise in bank loans

Afrinvest West Africa Limited has said that it expects to see a sustained increase in the bank industry total loans as the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) comply with the CBN’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) directive.

The Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, stated this during the launch of its 15th Nigerian Banking Sector Report themed “The Insecurity Challenges of Poverty” in Lagos. Chioke said downside risk was the asset quality deterioration which could hamper earnings growth and other key financial metrics such as ROE and ROA IN 2020 and beyond.

He noted that with the impact of COVID-19 on global economies, Nigeria is expected to record the worst contraction since 1983 and added that a modest recovery is expected in 2021 following reduced output cuts and sustained improvement in the non-oil sector. According to him, the nation’s revenue has historically been underperforming for four years, stating that a projection of N3.8 trillion in revenue is expected as against the budgeted revenue of N5.4 trillion at the end of 2020.

“When looking at the components of the budget alongside oil production, prices and exchange rates, we are worried with the revenue target and with our debt ratios accelerating due to record spending, we might not be able to hit our target and this would mean the debt profile of our country will go higher which does not augur well,” he explained.

Reviewing the performance of the banking industry, Chioke, said, the total assets expanded strongly due to growth in deposits and is expected to hit N54.3 trillion at the end of 2020 and N57.8 trillion at the end of 2021. He, however, expressed worry over the earning profile of the industry, stating that Nigerian banks are struggling to meet the CBN’s policies on LDR.

