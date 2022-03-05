Afro-dance debuts on Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria

Viewers and fans of Glo Battle of the Year reality tv show are in for a fun time as Episode 5 of the hit dance show airs by 8 p.m. on Saturday March 5 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app. Repeat broadcasts are scheduled for DSTV AFMG Urban (Ch. 153) on Sunday at 3 p.m.; NTA (Ch. 251) on Sunday at 8 p.m.; DSTV AFMG Show case on Tuesday at 5 p.m.; AIT on Tuesday at 9 p.m.; and Africa Magic Family on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 3, the company noted that “as the competition enters the Afro dance stage, Globacom is expanding the options available to viewers and fans to watch the show with friends, family and loved ones while cheering the talented contestants as they battle their way to mega millions in Globacom’s latest empowerment initiative.” Episode 5, 6 and 7 will focus on Afro dance with contestants showing off their dance skills as they battle to make it to the finals and a shot at winning the mega millions at stake. Introducing the episode, host Do2tun asked a question then provided the answer: “What does pepper soup and afro dance have in common? They are both hot.”

