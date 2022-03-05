News

Afro-dance debuts on Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Viewers and fans of Glo Battle of the Year reality tv show are in for a fun time as Episode 5 of the hit dance show airs by 8 p.m. on Saturday March 5 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app. Repeat broadcasts are scheduled for DSTV AFMG Urban (Ch. 153) on Sunday at 3 p.m.; NTA (Ch. 251) on Sunday at 8 p.m.; DSTV AFMG Show case on Tuesday at 5 p.m.; AIT on Tuesday at 9 p.m.; and Africa Magic Family on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 3, the company noted that “as the competition enters the Afro dance stage, Globacom is expanding the options available to viewers and fans to watch the show with friends, family and loved ones while cheering the talented contestants as they battle their way to mega millions in Globacom’s latest empowerment initiative.” Episode 5, 6 and 7 will focus on Afro dance with contestants showing off their dance skills as they battle to make it to the finals and a shot at winning the mega millions at stake. Introducing the episode, host Do2tun asked a question then provided the answer: “What does pepper soup and afro dance have in common? They are both hot.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Troops kill six terrorists, recover arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Six Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed by troops in Borno State. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The troops of the 25 Brigade of Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), neutralized four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) […]
News

Buhari to leaders: Rid Nigeria of divisiveness, unite people

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all emerging leaders to rid the country of divisiveness and unite the people. The President made this call yesterday in an address to the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero and his people at his coronation ceremony. The speech was read on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, […]
News Top Stories

Imo bye-election: INEC adhoc staff abducted

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

PDP accuses Uzodinma’s aides of abduction, snatching of electoral materials   The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Saturday confirmed the abduction of some of the commission’s adhoc staff by unknown persons at the tail end of the electoral process in the Ngor Okpala state constituency bye election.   According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica