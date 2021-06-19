Afro-house singer, Coco Benson, returns with new single, ‘Majesty’

Following a lengthy break from music in 2016, focusing more on family, with the five years hiatus, Afro-house diva, Coco Benson returns with her first single for the year, titled, ‘Majesty.’ The song which comes more than a year after her last release ‘Cant Wait,’ is a strippeddown record of a mixture of pop/Afro-house and Amapiano, giving her listeners a soulful riddim. While Coco delivers her airy vocals and smooth melodies, she captivates her listeners’ affection while the synth beats by renowned producer, Shizzi bundles it as an irresistible timeless record. Meredine Akerele, professionally known as Coco Benson, is a singer and songwriter. She is the granddaughter of late Nigerian highlife legend, Bobby Benson and is currently working on her debut body of work.

