Afro-house singer, Coco Benson, returns with new single, ‘Majesty’

Following a lengthy break from music in 2016, focusing more on family, with the five years hiatus, Afro-house diva, Coco Benson returns with her first single for the year, titled, ‘Majesty.’ The song which comes more than a year after her last release ‘Cant Wait,’ is a strippeddown record of a mixture of pop/Afro-house and Amapiano, giving her listeners a soulful riddim. While Coco delivers her airy vocals and smooth melodies, she captivates her listeners’ affection while the synth beats by renowned producer, Shizzi bundles it as an irresistible timeless record. Meredine Akerele, professionally known as Coco Benson, is a singer and songwriter. She is the granddaughter of late Nigerian highlife legend, Bobby Benson and is currently working on her debut body of work.

Arts & Entertainments

Echoes of women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African traditional societies, childbearing – the responsibility of a woman in marriage – is held in high esteem. In most cultures failure to fulfill this role of motherhood is often greeted with sustained reproach and psychological torment to the woman. In fact, barren women are not accepted by society; they are usually subjected to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Luck down

Posted on Author Gbemisola Adeoti

which song do we sing to the cacophonous sound of gbedu’s larynx tapped by viral fingers of Covid? with ancient skins out of sorts dancing feet out of genre broken cords robbed of chorus broken legs blocked from rhythm we beckon the world to a feast – endless wonders of an errant era that turns […]
Arts & Entertainments

From childhood, I’ve always shown traits of an artist – Odunlade

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Tunde Odunlade is a notable printmaker and batik artist based in Ibadan, Nigeria. A widely exhibited artist, he has traveled extensively within Nigeria and in Africa, North America, and Europe. Odunlade who is also an actor and has performed with various theatre productions, recently launched an art gallery named Tunde Odunlade Arts & Culture Connexions, […]

