Afro Love,‘HennyTing Goes: ‘K Buzz’ brings unique fusion to music

Songwriter, rapper Adefolajimi Adelagan (aka K Buzz), who recently recovered from coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, is set to release an EP titled ‘Afro Love’. The multi talented artiste creates a perfect vibe with originality in the single, ‘HennyTing Goes’, which he featured rapper, Zlatan. His signature animated flow on the single blend with Zlatan on a hard hitting lively instrument which will definitely make you dance. “HennyTing Goes has gone viral on social media,” he said.

K Buzz is an amazing singer, his sound is dynamic, high energy fusion. He gives musical spark to the number and brings together a manner that laces holistic song. For K Buzz, it is about talent, balance with great passion, and creativity for music. Most of his lines in HennyTing Goes come extemporized and the sync fittingly to the moment. He said: “From a young age, music has always been a passion. As the saying goes music is the food for the soul. I grew up listening to the likes of Fela, Bob Marley, 2Pac, Biggy.

“There is a quote from Bob Marley that I hold close to myself, ‘when music hits you, you feel no pain’. Music is like a therapy. My passion for music is so deep. It is something that makes me happy. I am able to use music to express myself, and tell my story. For me, fusing genres is like creating magic. I love producing something nobody has done before. I always give listener heartfelt music.”

