Afro-pop singer, Zinoleesky, becomes toast of international showbiz promoters

Afro-pop sensational singer, Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has experienced a dramatic rise since he stormed the Nigerian music scene less than four years ago. His popularity has continued to soar and he continues to show his mettle as one of the upcoming young and exciting talents that will shape the Afrobeat/Afropop scene for decades to come.

His talent has lead him from the dusty streets of Agege to national stardom as his music transcends to the diaspora with a strong determination to succeed. Zinoleesky has it under control with his soft, sultry vocal prowess with charming tones laced with English and Yoruba words. This keeps non-Naija speakers listening to his songs. The Afrobeat sensational is a gem that keeps giving with his repertoire of Afrocentric pop music and lyrics. This resonate with the young and old with his rhythmic body of work. For some, he is still a newbie to the game but those who have followed his journey know he deserves his flowers. From freestyling with his peers Lil Frosh and Ibradosky back in Agege. It is easy for music enthusiasts to recognize that he is an embodiment of talent that will become a mainstay in the world of Naija contemporary music.

In recent time, Zinoleesky has delivered and performed in many musical events, outside the shores of the country and become a toast of international showbiz promoters. He has tour many cities in United Kingdom with astonishing performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Middlesborough and other European cities and other country in Africa. His single “Ma Pariwo” proves his dynamic artistry. As this earned him more features with other established artists and glowing reviews by Africa’s legendary artistes, Tuface Idibia and others. From local to international artists, the artist has collaborated with a wide range of musicians in the music scene. Among them are Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, South African artist Busiswa, Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, and Lil Frosh. The list of his songs includes Zino Call Of Duty, Personal Yan Yan Yan, Run it Up, Grandma Shuga, and Popo, Rocking (2022) Gone Far, Are You Sure, Naira Marley, Bullet, Nitori E, Kilofeshe, Won Wa Mi, Joromi, Who Knows, Firi Yoyo et al. The sky is the limit for this budding talent who has contributed to the global recognition of Nigerian rhythms, tunes, and sounds. In addition, he has led a brigade of young artists who continuously conquer each continent with our revered Afrobeat/ Afropop music.

