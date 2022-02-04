Afro-Reggae is an advanced perception in music – Edun

Lateef Olayiwola Edun, aka Larry, is a Nigerian singer, multi-instrumentalist and leader of the Larry Afro Reggae Jazz Band, a 15-piece band with dancers. Edun, who is currently studying for a PhD in History at the University of Ibadan, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, talks about Afro-Reggae music, his love for the piano, challenges and other issues

Tell us about your first encounter with reggae music…

Although one cannot deny the influence of some reggae music mega star like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and so on. While I was an undergraduate in UK, reggae music to my understanding is both Gospel and Social music

Why have you not explored other genres of music?

Not really, but as a musician, you must study and admire the musical production of diverse musicians.

What does Afro-Reggae mean to you?

Afro-Reggae is an advanced perception in music. It is rootreggae music lifting to another jazzily entertainment level that is, reggae music in African style.

How have you been able to blend Afro, Reggae, and Jazz music?

When you embraced the music of diverse brands, surely you will develop with a distinct musical conception that is unparalleled.

Reggae musicians are also known, largely, for their human rights activism and Black consciousness. Are you also an activist?

Yes, I am an activist. I am a member of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) and Amnesty International. I am always interested in using my Afro-reggae music to correct the societal ills in Africa.

You are also multi-instrumentalist. How did you learn to play them?

Earlier, I started with the guitar, then piano and later saxophone but with a little drumming experience.

Which of the musical instruments is your favourite? Why?

The saxophone, but I love the piano as it is a guiding instructor for serious musician.

How many albums have you released so far?

I have released six CDS musical albums of which five have six tracks each and last has seven all jazz tracks with no vocals. My first album CD, one of the lyrics there was what I used as part of my certificate in music submission for the University of Lagos (UNILAG). It’s titled ‘Time for School’. I got the inspiration after seeing so many children running away from Primary and Secondary schools, coming to swim inside the Lagoon water by UNILAG. It was a music specially composed for them so that they can see the need and importance of education.

Anyway, that album has other interesting tracks too, such as ‘Rasta Reggae’, ‘Ghetto Dub’, ‘Jamaica we say Hello’ and ‘Politics’ which was composed on behalf of the Soaga family for the late Chief M. K.O. Abiola. My second album titled ‘H. G. V’ (meaning Hyper Greediness Virus) that has affected many in public and private sectors, both leaders, businessmen, civil servants and even the lowest worker of the ladder. The Virus is destroying Africa as a whole at a very fast rate, that is, at the speed of sound at which government treasuries were looted across African countries could had been more than enough to developed Dubai 10 times over. Many foreign countries had looted Africa in the past and even at present. But the riches Jehovah had Blessed Africa with are enormous; there are still plenty undetected Mineral resources in African soil.

The album has other tracks like ‘Party Rock’, ‘You Must be funny’ and ‘American Blackman’, which was a special for all the blacks in diaspora to come back to develop Africa. Do some historical research, there is no tribe that had not been held captive into slavery before and they have mostly returned to developed there various communities. For the black people to return home to develop Africa had been a serious problem.

On one side the returnee doesn’t want to return and on the other hand the black people in Africa were seriously barbaric, greedy and wicked. The album has two other Jazz tracks without vocal. My third album has track like ‘Money’, ‘Ethiopia’, ‘Almighty-Jah’ and ‘E.O.P’, meaning enemies of progress, with two other jazz tracks without vocal. The fourth album has tracks: ‘Today is Today’, which was purely an educative gospel track that analyzed the real meaning of tomorrow. Others are, ‘Survival’, ‘Wake Up Africa’, ‘Keep On Lying’, ‘Shayo Shayo’, with some jazz none vocal tracks. My fifth album has tracks like: ‘D.A.Y.S’ for ‘Dance Away Your Sorrow’, ‘Village Groove’, ‘Our Friends’, ‘This World’, with two other none vocal Jazz tracks. The sixth album is simply a remix of some of those Jazz tracks.

What are the major challenges so far?

The major challenges are the common hindrances that affect every developing Nigerian, that is the shortage of funds. But due to my university studies, as a dreadlock Rasta man, History is time demanding with plenty text books to study, with various researches and seminar presentation, examinations that I always struggled to pass with good grades because I don’t want any lecturer to mess me up. I have to study even overnight mostly.

How do you hope to use your knowledge of history to impact on your music and project it?

History is a very impressive discipline. Societies require to be enlightened about their factual past. A race without a historical past is a lost race. The American, European, Russian, Chinese and even the Arabs can never neglect their history from one generation to another. They don’t play with historical literatures. The main problem with Nigeria and most African countries now has to do with the lack of adequate historical knowledge and understanding. We kept going in the same vicious cycle, repeating the same mistakes, mismanagement, misbegotten and misbelieved.

Have you been embarrassed because of your Dreadlocks?

Yes, severally even at the University.

What happened?

A lecturer was fond of making jest of me by referring to me as a lady because of my dreadlocks, until the day, I told him to please send his daughter over to overnight that when I am done with her, the next morning she will confirmed if I am truly a lady or a man.

Any regrets?

Honestly speaking, I have no regrets.

