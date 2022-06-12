Afro-swing sensation, Valvin drops weekend vibe new song “It’s Friday”

Whether you plan to spend the weekend chilling indoors or partying outdoors with friends, Nigerian super star singer popularly known as, Valvin says he has one of the perfect soundtracks for a good time.

Out now on all streaming platforms is “It’s Friday”, a mid-tempo Afro swing banger by the creative genius of Valvin with assistance from Baeken.

Using a lethal combination of infectious melodies and smooth lyrics, Valvin is inviting us all to get loose, relax and have some much needed fun. Valvin officially launched his music career in August 2021 when he released “No Worry” in the company of BNXN.

The Millaboy Music Group artiste has garnered over 50,000 streams for the Afrobeats track. On the background of that success, he followed up with “Tonight” four months later and is now dishing out the spanking new tune “It’s Friday” for the weekend vibes.

This new track is also the first taste of his forthcoming debut EP “Sound Not Found”, so now is the best time to get on Valvin’s refreshing wave.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...