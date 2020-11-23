Sports

AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers: Brown arrives in Kigali, players expected today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Coach of Nigeria’s D’Tigers, Mike Brown, has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

 

 

The competition is billed for November 27 to 29. Coach Brown who touched down on Saturday night was accompanied by one of his assistants, Kuester John a former Detroit Pistons coach. As a player, he spent three seasons in the NBA from 1977 to 1980 and then coached in the college ranks before moving on to the NBA sidelines as an assistant.

 

The Nigeria Basketball Federation vice president, Babs Ogunade, left Lagos for Kigali on Friday ahead of the team. He is the leader of the delegation. Former national team point guard Musa Adamu who serves as the General Manager of the Nigeria team confirmed the arrival of the coaches and stated that the players are expected in Kigali from today (Monday).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ogunade who spoke from Kigali on Sunday said all the players would assemble in Kigali directly from their bases.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

StarTimes secures broadcasting rights for LaLiga, UEFA Nations League

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

From September, StarTimes will be the home of Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo as the Digital TV operator has acquired broadcasting rights of LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Nations League.   StarTimes secured four-season transmission rights for the Spanish top league, which will be broadcast in French language, from 2020/21 to 2024 across sub-Saharan Africa. […]
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be mathematically caught at the top, reports […]
Sports

Ikpeazu pre-season organisers promise hitch-free tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Coordinator of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre Season Tournament, Patrick Ngwaogwu, has promised a hitch free competition. The pre-season tourney will take place from November 15th to 25th at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba. “We have been working hard to ensure that everything is in order for the competition,” Ngwaogwu told newsmen. “The Governor has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: