Afrobasket: D’Tigers face Kenya, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire

D’Tigers will face Kenya, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire in group C of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket to be hosted by Rwanda. At a brief ceremony held on Friday, the 2015 Afrobasket champions landed in group C for the tournament to be held between 24th, August and 5th, September. With many already tipping the team as one of the title contenders, Nigeria will still face Cote d’Ivoire (ranked 50), 77th ranked Mali and Coach Liz Mills inspired Kenya who pulled off an upset against Angola with a buzzer beater to qualify after 28 years wait. The Tokyo Olympics bound team will hope to go a step further than their 2017 achievement where they won the silver medal. The team who lost to host-Tunisia had since evolved to become number one in Africa and number 22 in the world. D’Tigers in 2019 became the first country in the world to qualify for the FIBA World Cup. Despite narrowly missing out of the quarter finals, the team were able to punch their Olympics ticket as the highest ranked team out of Africa at the tournament.
Related Articles
EPL: Chelsea come from 3-0 to draw Baggies
Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion after they had trailed 3-0 at half-time. In a thrilling match, West Brom looked to be heading for their first win back in the Premier League after racing into a commanding lead inside […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekeji hails dissolution of sports federations
Former Nigeria international and retired Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji, has hailed the dissolution of the National Sports Federations by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare. The Sports Federations were dissolved Friday by the Sports Minister and caretaker committees set up to oversee their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SWAN FCT, coaches play for Ogunjimi
…as day of tributes now March 3 Plans are now underway by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter and Football Coaches Association in Abuja to organise a one day friendly match in honour of departed journalist, Olusegun Ogunjimi. Chairman of SWAN FCT, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this in a press statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)