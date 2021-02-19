Afrobasket ticket excites D’Tigers’ skipper

Captain of Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team D’Tigers Ike Diogu, has stated that the team is excited after punching the ticket for the 2021 Afrobasket following the team’s fourth straight qualifiers victory this time coming against South Sudan in a 70-75 points win on Wednesday. Diogu speaking in a chat with brila.net after the win hailed everyone for a job well done to ensure the team gets the qualifying job done well in good time with two games to spare. He also called on Nigerians to continue to support the team and that they will also continue to make everyone happy. “We are all excited you know we couldn’t really train really hard for this so it was a great first game and credit to everyone for a job well done. I’ll just call on Nigerians to continue to support us.”

