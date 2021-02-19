Afrobasket ticket excites D’Tigers’ skipper

Captain of Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team D’Tigers Ike Diogu, has stated that the team is excited after punching the ticket for the 2021 Afrobasket following the team’s fourth straight qualifiers victory this time coming against South Sudan in a 70-75 points win on Wednesday. Diogu speaking in a chat with brila.net after the win hailed everyone for a job well done to ensure the team gets the qualifying job done well in good time with two games to spare. He also called on Nigerians to continue to support the team and that they will also continue to make everyone happy. “We are all excited you know we couldn’t really train really hard for this so it was a great first game and credit to everyone for a job well done. I’ll just call on Nigerians to continue to support us.”
Controversy trails ministry’s 60-man sports icons’ list
Charles Ogundiya Discordant tunes have trailed the recently released list of 60 sports icons by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The ministry unveiled the 60 icons at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday, with the icons cutting across various sports and administrators. The event, which is […]
EPL: Man Utd level on points with Liverpool after Villa win
*Soucek strikes late as West Ham win at Everton Manchester United moved level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a Bruno Fernandes penalty saw off stubborn Aston Villa. Fernandes drilled his 11th league goal this season – and his fifth from the spot – into the bottom corner to punish Douglas Luiz’s clip […]
La Liga: Messi pays tribute to Maradona in Barcelona win
Lionel Messi paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona’s 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on Sunday. Forward Messi, 33, unveiled a Newell’s Old Boys shirt – one of Argentina great Maradona’s former clubs – after his side’s fourth goal, reports the BBC. The Argentine also looked to the screen […]
