AfroBasket: Why NBA players are not in Kigali – Ogunade

…D’Tigers begins tourney on a winning note

The outgoing vice president of the Nigeria BasketBall Federation, Babs Ogunade, has explained the reasons why top NBA stars that represented Nigeria at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were not part of the D’Tigers team currently in Kigali, Rwanda for the AfroBasketball.

Speaking with our correspondent, the retired basketballer said the federation had to make do with the players available, and they have selected the best for the completion. “We should not forget that the last time the AfroBasket was played was in 2017, the Pandemic didn’t help matters at all,” Ogunade said.

“Now comes the Olympics and the players that took part in the Games have gone back to their teams, right now, most players are getting jobs, trying out with clubs, trying out with different teams, there is a lot of movement in Basketball world at the moment, so we have also look at the players and I can tell you that those guys in Kigali are the best we could get at the moment.

“The truth is the NBA players are not going to come. The NBA always give countries allowance of couple of weeks every year, and we already used that up during the Olympics, so they won’t allow them to come again. “Also in Europe, like I said earlier, there are lot of movements, they won’t forgo their contracts or daily bread and come and represent Nigeria. They don’t have the luxury of that.” Meanwhile, D’Tigers started their 2021 Afrobasket championship on a winning note with a dominant 81-73pts win against a determined Malian team.

The win which was the first after its last win against Argentina in the run up to the 2020 Olympics saw a young Nigerian team captained by Stephen Domingo bagging the maximum points. After running to a 28- 12pts lead in the first quarter, fatigue induced turnovers and wayward shooting saw the Malians coming back within a touching distance. D’Tigers were able to cling to a 44-43points lead heading into halftime. Third quarter saw the Mike Brown inspired side shooting themselves to a 71- 53pts lead as they did enough to hold off the marauding Malians in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Nigeria will face Kenya in their next game.

