Sports

AfroBasket: Why NBA players are not in Kigali – Ogunade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…D’Tigers begins tourney on a winning note

The outgoing vice president of the Nigeria BasketBall Federation, Babs Ogunade, has explained the reasons why top NBA stars that represented Nigeria at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were not part of the D’Tigers team currently in Kigali, Rwanda for the AfroBasketball.

Speaking with our correspondent, the retired basketballer said the federation had to make do with the players available, and they have selected the best for the completion. “We should not forget that the last time the AfroBasket was played was in 2017, the Pandemic didn’t help matters at all,” Ogunade said.

“Now comes the Olympics and the players that took part in the Games have gone back to their teams, right now, most players are getting jobs, trying out with clubs, trying out with different teams, there is a lot of movement in Basketball world at the moment, so we have also look at the players and I can tell you that those guys in Kigali are the best we could get at the moment.

“The truth is the NBA players are not going to come. The NBA always give countries allowance of couple of weeks every year, and we already used that up during the Olympics, so they won’t allow them to come again. “Also in Europe, like I said earlier, there are lot of movements, they won’t forgo their contracts or daily bread and come and represent Nigeria. They don’t have the luxury of that.” Meanwhile, D’Tigers started their 2021 Afrobasket championship on a winning note with a dominant 81-73pts win against a determined Malian team.

The win which was the first after its last win against Argentina in the run up to the 2020 Olympics saw a young Nigerian team captained by Stephen Domingo bagging the maximum points. After running to a 28- 12pts lead in the first quarter, fatigue induced turnovers and wayward shooting saw the Malians coming back within a touching distance. D’Tigers were able to cling to a 44-43points lead heading into halftime. Third quarter saw the Mike Brown inspired side shooting themselves to a 71- 53pts lead as they did enough to hold off the marauding Malians in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Nigeria will face Kenya in their next game.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAS: Man City showed ‘blatant disregard’ in UEFA FFP case, but didn’t breach FFP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester City showed a “blatant disregard” to UEFA’s investigation into potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches, says the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), even though it found “no conclusive evidence that they disguised funding from their owner as sponsorship”. Last month, CAS overturned City’s two-year ban from European competition and the club’s fine was also cut […]
Sports

Tottenham sign Matt Doherty from Wolves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The Republic of Ireland rightback, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Spurs. Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2010.   He becomes Spurs’ third signing of the […]
Sports

Aubameyang, Mane in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Salah misses out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Sadio Mane in the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Team of the Year, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah not included in a starstudded XI. Despite scoring 19 times and recording the most shots (132) in the 2019-20 season, the Egypt international seems not to have done enough to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica