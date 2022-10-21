Afrobeat is the new R&B in America – Synd Clarke

Synd Clarke is a US-based African-American script writer, assistant director, casting director and project resource manager. She is also a master engineer and specialises in music, artist-crossover and Rhythm & Blues (R&B), and she has been in the entertainment business for over two decades. She has written a biopic on celebrated Nigerian singer, songwriter, television presenter, actor, and producer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, known for his unique lifestyle. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about Charly Boy, his is unique lifestyle, her experience so far in the entertainment business, and other issues

The Charly Boy story is generating much attention not only in the movie industry, but also the biopic view. Why is it so?

The biopic gives a better intense view of Charly Boy’s story and its various elements.

You’ve been a super script writer and contributor to this project. How was it writing the script?

I did a vast amount of research as well as communicated with Charly Boy himself.

What economic, social and political interest will this bring?

I think the movie will give better insight into who Charly Boy is and how he thinks when it comes to economics, social, political interests.

How would you describe this man of the moment, Charley Boy?

Charly Boy wears many hats! Every time I see him I see a different side of him and I learn something different. He does not care about what anyone thinks about him; he lives his life the way he wants. A lot of people live their lives based on the judgment of other people. I absolutely admire him. He has been here for seven decades and he is experienced more than most of us; so for him to still have such a great outlook about life after experiencing so many tragic incidents, I can only admire him. The biopic movie is going to showcase his life, family, and how he survived and overcame in times of difficulties. You know he was born in Nigeria, he grew up in America. He faced racism; he was attacked at one point. The movie will also look at his political activism, government, and generally, his life for seven decades.

What is the current stage of this movie?

The movie is in pre-production stage as we speak.

Are there still unknown expected characters that would be involved? And when exactly is Principal photography on the movie expected to commence?

Yes, there will be surprise characters that will be involved and we will start production in early summer 2023.

You have been in the entertainment business for two decades. Tell us about your journey into film making? Any challenges?

It was mostly music, majority of those years. I got introduced into the film industry by my friend. My only challenge is not getting enough sleep. I got here just working for other people, and I learnt from any one that wanted to teach me. Not knowing it could bring me to this position. I just helped whoever that needed to be helped. I didn’t go to into it thinking I will be here; I just go in helping. That was what got me here.

You are an assistant director, script writer, editor and master audio engineer. How do you combine all of these?

I have a great team that is very methodical about getting things done and in a timely manner. This helps me stay focused on the major projects!

From your experience, which of these do you find most challenging and why?

For me, it is scriptwriting because it takes extensive focus and dedication.

You were in Nigeria, particularly, Lagos,recently for a press conference on the movie?

Tell us your experience in Nigeria in particular, and Africa in general. As I said earlier, it was the most beautiful and painful situation at the same time. It’s beautiful because it’s Africa, everybody wants to be there. It is the richest country and also the poorest country. Everyone there is so beautiful and yet the social class differences, I can’t really explain it, but it is worth coming back. We the African-Americans feel that Africa is our home. It was an unforgettable experience at the Bar Beach in Lagos. It was priceless, the joy on people’s faces, the ocean waves… I enjoyed the food, I tasted Nigerian jollof rice (she enthuses), and it was a beautiful experience.

Prior to the interview and writing his biopic, did you have any kind of relationship with him?

The sole purpose I came to Nigeria was to sit down with him and have an interview. We had interviewed him over the phone while I was in Atlanta, so we just finished the interview when we went there to get more details and perspectives about him. We had over four to five hours interview with him. That was how we got the information from Charly Boy himself.

As African-American woman, how has it been doing your job in a men-dominated scene?

Not easy, absolutely not easy. But it depends on your characters and your ability to communicate in an effective and respectful way. I made it, staying in my place and my way, knowing when to speak and when not to speak and being focused. That is what got me through and I have a lot of respect from those people because of it.

As a music engineer, what are your thoughts on Afrobeat?

Afrobeat is the new R&B in America. Afrobeat has taken over. I know of an award winning Nigerian artist, Joeboy, who is doing well in his Afrobeat music. Afrobeat is at the top of the chart in America. If you are doing any music in Nigeria and it is not Afrobeat you are not doing music. One thing that Afrobeat has that other music genres from Africa do not have is in English. Even though they speak with a lot of idioms and slangs, people can relate with it, and understand the language. Fela Kuti is the father of Afrobeat, he made Afrobeat popular.

Tell us some of these actors that will likely feature in this film? And what informed the choice of these actors?

We have award-winning actors and actresses that will feature in the movie. We have, Deon Lotz and Luca Richter, both from South Africa, and Nigerian award-winning actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Nse Ikpe Etim, Vitalis Ndubuisi aka Igwe.

Who are your favourite Nigerian actors?

There are so many of them, unfortunately I can’t remember their names now. But then I like RMD, and Nse Ikpe Etim.

How would you describe the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood?

Here in America we don’t have history where we come from so anything that we hear from Africa we hold it close to our heart. We have trailblazing movies like ‘Wakanda’, ‘Women King’, ‘The Lion King’ and so many of them. The reason they are big is because it was a story from Africa.

Which of the music genres is your favourite and why?

I say Pop music because I’m able vibrate on a different level with the tones and beats. It’s like Pop music speaks to my soul.

Have you been embarrassed?

Yes

What happened and how did you handle it?

I sent the wrong song to a client that was meant for someone else. I immediately apologized and sent the proper song and they were pleased with how fast I fixed the situation

Growing up, did you experience any form of bullying?

Not that I can recall.

Any regrets? Why?

The only regret I have is that I didn’t do a major project like this sooner.

