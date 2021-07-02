Afrobeat music, perfect sonic companion for workout regimens – DJ Mind D Gap

United Kingdom-based Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Oluwadamilare Okenla, popularly known as DJ Mind D Gap, recently launched an AFROFIT, a fitness app that combines Afrobeat music, counting of dance steps, and diet monitoring, to promote the overall wellness of the individual. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he talks about his inspiration, career, passion for fitness and healthy lifestyle

How did you come about the whole idea?

I was thinking about how I can put the idea together as dancing is an exercise. The pandemic was an added advantage because the advice doctors were giving to people at that time was to exercise more and people didn’t have the idea of where they could go because we were on lockdown and so many Nigerians love Afrobeat. I will like to say that Afrobeat music has a lot of energetic vibes in it, which makes it the perfect sonic companion for workout regimens. My coming to Nigeria is to spread my awareness. In the United Kingdom, the government provides a high level of support to the citizens and there are various activities aimed at promoting fitness and overall wellness of individuals because they know the importance of exercise. Exercises don’t necessarily imply going to the gym, but to move and burn calories. I think Nigerians can actually benefit from this especially through weight loss and burning calories.

How much effort have you made to penetration because there are other App’s that do similar activity?

This app is first of its kind in Nigeria because it teaches the user how to dance, count your steps, and burn calories. Most apps we have now basically count your steps. I know subsequently that other apps will come up with similar offerings, but for now, this is the app made for Nigerians and by a Nigerian DJ. At the moment, we are operating on a music license to play music while working on future collaborations with Afrobeat artistes whose songs will be featured on the app. With this, we hope to bring more artistes’ songs on board.

Why the connection with apple?

What happened was that when android approved us, we thought it was going to be easier on apple because they were straightforward but apple has a new policy if you are a developer you don’t need to charge your user. Apple wants to be the ones to pay you. With apple you have to go through a lot and what made it delayed is that apple kept on bringing different ideas and it is good news that a lot of app will not make it to Apple Store but we complied with their requirements and we are happy that they approved us and in the next couple of days we will be releasing the features.

What is yours market strategy?

My market strategy is basically that I make enough publicity for example will like to get in touch with some media houses to help promote the app, a lot of marketing still need to be done, because I have noticed that Nigerians likes to see and embrace their own. During the exercise you are going to be playing a lot of music. Are you going to pay royalties, sign agreement or collaborate with owners of this music? Before I can put an app out I have to make sure that I go through a lot of processes, which is one of the issues I had with apple. Apple needed to see a licence. Right now we have got some of the artist backing and limited music but subsequently we will add more music to it and we can guarantee that there are artist we will bring on it and it is either we get permission from them or get a licence that covers them to get royalties we are also using it as an opportunity to promote upcoming artistes, it will not just be the A-list artistes only. DJs can also come on the app. The AFROFIT App can be downloaded both on Playstore and I-stores respectively.

One major challenge in Nigeria now is network. Have you considered this?

That is why I created a free version of the app where people can still dance and calculate their calories, I know that there is data problem in Nigeria but once you download the app even if it is ones you make use of it you will be able to access it if you are online or offline as we go on we will make sure the files are smaller so that it will not take much of people’s data.

How is life like being a black DJ in the UK?

Being a black DJ is a different ball game because afrobeat is now making D J s more accepted. Back in the days what you listen to are just foreign music but as DJ we are gaining ground and I am a proud Nigerian DJ.

What’s your relationship with other DJs?

When I came back to Nigeria the first thing I did was to keep in touch with every one of them so that it will not be like I’m just in town and coming to take over. I have been out for 20 years so I had to pay respect.

How did life as DJ started?

I went into being a DJ because I needed extra income. I never knew it was going to be big. All I needed was just an extra hundred pounds in a month and I got it. That was the beginning, today I am one of the top DJs in the UK at the moment, I would say it is because of consistency, determination and passion. I love entertainment and I have been in it before I became a DJ. I used to be in a group before I left Nigeria and going to the UK I needed to start all over again I have been a DJ now for 10 years.

How do you rate the Nigeria music industry? Do you think it’s in the same level with our foreign counterparts?

I think yes because we are really gaining grounds compared to how it was about 10 to 15 years ago. There have been a lot of improvements and in UK right now afrobeat have really be giving recognition. How has racism affected the black in UK? Racism will always be there but people are becoming enlightened and there are new relationships, marriages and more. The black popularity is getting bigger and bigger and so there is no space for racism to hide. But it is not something that is acceptable because even the whites frowns at it.

Did your parents accepts your decision as a DJ?

I was born and brought up in a deeper life family so my mum did not expect me to go into it but I was a grown up man and needed to take my decision, but eventually she accepted it my dad never had a problem with it because he was into music as a young man.

