Afrobeat star, Tunji Allen speaks on “Allenco Bloodline EP”

Nigerian afrobeat singer, rapper, songwriter, and music producer, Tunji Allen has revealed details surrounding his highly-anticipated extended playlist titled “Allenco Bloodline”.

The new project which is scheduled for mid-2022 featured his grandfather and one of the founders of the Afrobeat genre, the late Legendary Drummer Tony Allen, popularly known as Allenco.

According to the young and sensational artiste, he will first release a new single titled “Rivers of all Time”, on 22nd of April.

The self-produced new song is mixed and mastered by Studio K.Rishproduction and Aitua, a Paris-based guitarist.

“It’s going to be massive and different continents will also be watching, what I will say is that stay tuned and please follow me on my social platforms for more Information because you wouldn’t want to miss it,” he reveals.

Tunji is the first child of his parent; born and raised in Lagos. He is an Afrobeat singer, rapper, songwriter and music producer.

This multi-talented musician and producer has worked with various artists and recently worked on a project that’s widely recognised in France and worldwide. Tunji Allen is set to explode Afrobeat with his unique style and quality of songs, coupled with motivational messages that will be worthy of listening.

Tunji Allen is best described as a creative hybrid of African melody, rapper, and groove beats, who took his sound and made it his own by watching closely, creating his type of craft from the inspiration of his Tony Allen, his musical influence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...