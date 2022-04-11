News

Afrobeat star, Tunji Allen speaks on “Allenco Bloodline EP”

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Afrobeat star, Tunji Allen speaks on “Allenco Bloodline EP”

Nigerian afrobeat singer, rapper, songwriter, and music producer, Tunji Allen has revealed details surrounding his highly-anticipated extended playlist titled “Allenco Bloodline”.

The new project which is scheduled for mid-2022 featured his grandfather and one of the founders of the Afrobeat genre, the late Legendary Drummer Tony Allen, popularly known as Allenco.

According to the young and sensational artiste, he will first release a new single titled “Rivers of all Time”, on 22nd of April.

The self-produced new song is mixed and mastered by Studio K.Rishproduction and Aitua, a Paris-based guitarist.

“It’s going to be massive and different continents will also be watching, what I will say is that stay tuned and please follow me on my social platforms for more Information because you wouldn’t want to miss it,” he reveals.

Tunji is the first child of his parent; born and raised in Lagos. He is an Afrobeat singer, rapper, songwriter and music producer.

This multi-talented musician and producer has worked with various artists and recently worked on a project that’s widely recognised in France and worldwide. Tunji Allen is set to explode Afrobeat with his unique style and quality of songs, coupled with motivational messages that will be worthy of listening.

Tunji Allen is best described as a creative hybrid of African melody, rapper, and groove beats, who took his sound and made it his own by watching closely, creating his type of craft from the inspiration of his Tony Allen, his musical influence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Petrol price, electricity tariff hike: NLC, TUC join forces to shut down economy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regina Otokpa Abuja   The Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, said it will join forces with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shut down economic activities in Nigeria on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff.   The resolution […]
News

Strive to unite all APC members, Sanwo-Olu tells Reconciliation C’ttee

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday tasked the All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee to deploy wisdom, patience to resolve differences and strengthen the party’s unity in their assignment. Sanwo-Olu said given the party’s popularity, the committee would be meeting different people with different ideas and expectations, saying there is need for patience and […]
News

Attack on Okorocha is attack on Northern youths, elders -Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum (NYEAF) has said an attack on the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, is an attack on the youths and elders of the Northern geo-political zone. The 19 Northern states stated this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica