Arts & Entertainments

Afrobeats: From Sky D to the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

With a long term goal of pushing Afrobeat to the world, singer, songwriter and producer, Elisha Okwuchukwu Paul, better known as Sky D is making drastic moves in that direction. With two EPS: From Insults To Results and Poisonous Addiction , Paul, who is CEO, The Eye Entertainment Worldwide, which birthed this January has 11 songs of which are Why On Me?, Smile For Me, Stay With Me, Like That, Pull Up and Biko. Born in Lagos State, the indigene of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, speaks glowingly of how the journey began for him.

“My love for music started while in secondary school from a night event called Social Night. It was held every Friday/Saturday night at the school hostel and I was lucky to be among a music group were we practice a lot of songs to sing at the Friday/Saturday Social Night event. Luckily for me, students started voting for me as one of their favourites.

To whom much is given much is expected, so I spend most of my free time thinking and working on what to sing next at the Social Night event.” Paul hinted that plans for the label this year will include a visual of one of his songs as a surprise for his fans which would follow other yet-to-be-announced- positive projects. He also plans to sign artistes, who are confident in their songs, open minded and willing to grow and improve their craft in addition to having zeal and commitment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: We look forward to world championships, say contestants

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Contestants from the regional auditions of Globacom-sponsored ‘Battle of the Year Nigeria’ have expressed their desire to represent the country at the finals of the international dance tournament. At a media parley on Thursday, Globacom apprised attendees with updates on the conclusion of regional auditions of the competition nationwide. A contestant at the Enugu auditions, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kanayo O Kanayo: Don’t believe sex-for-roles rumours in Nollywood

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo, has debunked reports that women are asked for sexual favours to get roles in the movie industry. The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. “When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many […]
Arts & Entertainments

Zee One launches on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  A sister channel of Zee World – Zee One will today, 1 November, launch on StarTimes. The channel is dedicated to showcasing a wide selection of family-friendly programmings such as award-winning series, lifestyle/food, reality, and highly acclaimed movies, which are dubbed in English. The Brand new channel Zee One is a 24-hour general entertainment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica