Afrobeats: From Sky D to the world

With a long term goal of pushing Afrobeat to the world, singer, songwriter and producer, Elisha Okwuchukwu Paul, better known as Sky D is making drastic moves in that direction. With two EPS: From Insults To Results and Poisonous Addiction , Paul, who is CEO, The Eye Entertainment Worldwide, which birthed this January has 11 songs of which are Why On Me?, Smile For Me, Stay With Me, Like That, Pull Up and Biko. Born in Lagos State, the indigene of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, speaks glowingly of how the journey began for him.

“My love for music started while in secondary school from a night event called Social Night. It was held every Friday/Saturday night at the school hostel and I was lucky to be among a music group were we practice a lot of songs to sing at the Friday/Saturday Social Night event. Luckily for me, students started voting for me as one of their favourites.

To whom much is given much is expected, so I spend most of my free time thinking and working on what to sing next at the Social Night event.” Paul hinted that plans for the label this year will include a visual of one of his songs as a surprise for his fans which would follow other yet-to-be-announced- positive projects. He also plans to sign artistes, who are confident in their songs, open minded and willing to grow and improve their craft in addition to having zeal and commitment.

