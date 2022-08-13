Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in Global Fame –Asha Gangali

Edwin Usoboh

Singer, rapper, and talent hunt coach, Asha Gangali says the fame that Afrobeats currently enjoys globally is at the expense of other genres like dancehall.

While appraising the evolution of Afrobeats, Asha noted that more efforts would be needed to sustain the moment.

“Everybody is shouting that Afrobeats getting Grammy recognitions but if you don’t manage it from home; if you don’t get a platform to continue to project the right vibes to the global audience, it’s going to wade off as dance hall genre did.

“We got there on the billboard at the expense of dance hall reggae. Do you think the reggae dance hall people are happy? We’ve dominated all their airwaves. Afrobeats has dominated but if you don’t manage it, we may lose the fame in the long run. That’s while we have to keep discovering new talents like we are seeing in this Naija Star Search.”

The Naija Star Search reality show, powered by affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes, and Kennis Music, is set to hit television screens in September. Winners will win N10 million and other consolation prizes. Judges of the show include Keke Ogungbe, Asha Gangali, and ID Cabasa, while VJ Adams is the host.

