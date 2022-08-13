Arts & Entertainments

Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in Global Fame –Asha Gangali

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Singer, rapper, and talent hunt coach, Asha Gangali says the fame that Afrobeats currently enjoys globally is at the expense of other genres like dancehall.

While appraising the evolution of Afrobeats, Asha noted that more efforts would be needed to sustain the moment.

“Everybody is shouting that Afrobeats getting Grammy recognitions but if you don’t manage it from home; if you don’t get a platform to continue to project the right vibes to the global audience, it’s going to wade off as dance hall genre did.

“We got there on the billboard at the expense of dance hall reggae. Do you think the reggae dance hall people are happy? We’ve dominated all their airwaves. Afrobeats has dominated but if you don’t manage it, we may lose the fame in the long run. That’s while we have to keep discovering new talents like we are seeing in this Naija Star Search.”

The Naija Star Search reality show, powered by affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes, and Kennis Music, is set to hit television screens in September. Winners will win N10 million and other consolation prizes. Judges of the show include Keke Ogungbe, Asha Gangali, and ID Cabasa, while VJ Adams is the host.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, arrested in Tanzania

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, has been arrested In Tanzania. The Buga crooner was seen in a video as he was been picked up and walked into a police van in the capital city. Sources say, Kizz who was arrested for breach of contract will be charged to court according to the country’s law. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rachel Oniga’s family announces burial arrangements

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The burial arrangements for Rachel Oniga, the late veteran Nollywood actress, has officially been announced. The family of the late movie star revealed the burial activities on Monday in a press release on her Instagram page. Oniga breathed her last late July after battling a heart-related disease. In the press release, Oniga’s family said the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Biography of renowned artist, Okundaye, for launch in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bàtà Mi á Dún Ko Ko Kà, a biography of renowned batik and Adire textile designer, Níkę Okundaye’, will be officially launched this Saturday in Lagos. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, and Nobel Laureatte, Professor Wole Soyinka, are among dignitaries that will grace the book launch.   Written by Kofo Adeleke, the book is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica