Afrobeats has made us proud Abroad- Derek Odaro

The Chief Executive Officer of Dotty Worldwide Entertainment (DWE), Mr Derek Odaro, has said that the AfroBeats music has changed the credibility narrative of being a Nigerian in abroad, saying that the music has made Nigerians proud.

Odaro, who is a British-born business mogul, made this claims while speaking with journalists on Monday in Lagos over the readiness of the music management company to sign more artistes into its fold in 2023.

He explained that the company was looking forward to signing more talented artistes by summer of 2023, adding that the energy, vibes brought by the artistes and drive to succeed would be considered in signing them.

“We are looking forward to sign one or two more artistes by summer 2023. I look at their energy, the vibes they will bring. I need artistes that have style and drive to succeed.

“Nigerian music is doing us proud, it’s globally recognized. Growing up in the United Kingdom, it was not cool to be African, some of our brothers class themselves as Jamaicans but now cause of the way Afro beats has taken over the world we proud to be Nigerians. This is a great achievement, we have to keep the hard work going”, said Odaro.

He currently manages Davido Music Worldwide (D M W) artist ‘B Red’. He was one of the executive producers of the body of work entitled; ‘Goof music for Bad days’ Album.

The EP features artistes like Davido, Seyi Vibes, Efya, Jay wills.

Dotty Worldwide Entertainment Limited is a music management company duly registered in United Kingdom and Nigeria.

The company manages musicians, actors and models so as to enhance their career and also publish, distribute and promote their works.

