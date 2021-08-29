Afrobeats star Willie X.O and UK Rapper, Dappy out with ‘Good Times

Body & Soul

Talented wave-making UK-based Afrobeats singer, Jocey Joseph Ekwuazi, otherwise known as Willie X.O, releases the highly anticipated audio and visuals to his new single ‘Good Times’ featuring popular British rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer and actor, Dappy.

 

Signed to Atlantic Records UK, Willie X.O whose recent features include highly acclaimed international artistes like Tory Lanez and Popcaan in ‘Comfort You’ and R&B goddess, Ashanti in ‘Early in the Morning’ is one to look out for when it comes to blending rich authentic African sounds with latest musical trends.

 

If you’re a game buff, this visual will speak to you as ‘Good Times’ brims with the splendor and freestyle of a games’ arcade, playing on the idea of having the entire arcade to oneself for one night.

 

Set in a place where time doesn’t matter and rules don’t apply, ‘Good Times’ is a feelgood song, and the colourful arcade world mixed with the seamless lyrical harmony between Willie X.O and Dappy, provides the perfect setting for a mixture of harmless fun, some serious blackjack wins and a wild night of unlimited fun and games.

 

Where Dappy’s ad-libs punctuated with phrases of pidgin English in between, warm the heart, Willie’s easy energy in delivering his lyrics boast of his evolution as an artiste who hints of never-ending creativity, making this explosive coming together of two music greats, each in their individual genre, a classic work of art.

 

According to him: “We’d been in lockdown for a while and everyone was having a bad time. People were getting stressed out, desperately looking for an escape to get back out there, put this whole thing behind us, live life, and have a good time, so I made ‘Good Times’.

 

When I was making the track, I had this feeling it would bang harder with a UK artiste on it, so I decided to go for one of UK’s best, and straight away I thought Dappy! He’s a great artiste and always delivers. He actually came up with the African words like Omoge and Eferiro himself and I was shook! I was like this dude knows… It felt proper organic.”

