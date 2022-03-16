Arts & Entertainments

Afroconfusionist: Dance, music collide as Nigerian dancer, others ignite stage in Germany

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is set for the stage presentation of the contemporary dance piece,’ Afroconfusionist’, at the Hamburger Sprechwerk Theatre, Germany, from Friday April 29 to Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Afroconfusionist’ is an open exploration of the term Afro – its roots and its manifold overlays with contradictory attributions in today’s world.

Together with a team of four dancers (Tirza Ben Zvi, Nana Anine Jorgenson, Tobias Draeger) and two musicians (Paul Timmich and Isioma Williams), Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Israel Akpan Sunday, invites us to a poetic jam session that lets dance and music collide and tries to create as much confusion as possible with the mishmash of political and cultural-historical references, styles and feelings. “Afro: a condition, a feeling, an origin, a musical style, a political statement, a designation that raises questions,’’ says Sunday.

“We celebrate the self confusion of identities. AFROCONFUSIONIST is an open exploration of the term Afro – its roots and its manifold overlays with contradictory attributions in today’s world. Afro: a condition, a feeling, an origin, a musical style, a political statement, a designation that raises questions.’’

He explained that “the Confusionist is an equilibrium of indecision in which one thing can be another. He is the never-still confrontation in gentle aggression, divisive love, and vague unambiguity with no prospect of redemption – the perfect state to finally meet again with fragile confidence in glorious demarcation.’’ Produced by Family Production and S.I.A. Projects with the support of Apricot Productions, the show, according to Sunday, is funded by the Hamburg Ministry of Culture and the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung; supported by Hamburger Sprechwerk, Wartenau 16, StrandPauli OHG and the Support fund of WIESE eG. Sunday is an interdisciplinary artist in the field of performing arts.

In his pieces he explores sociological, political, and economic problems of our contemporary society and questions its underlying systems. His performance style is characterized by a fusion of everyday movements and behaviors with contemporary dance, as well as the constant incorporation of live music. His works are political and challenging, as well as poetic and sensual at the same time. Followed by the urge to explore and develop the multicultural resources of Nigeria, Israel Akpan Sunday always deals intensively with the rich cultural heritage of his home country Nigeria. He currently lives and works as a choreographer and musician in Hamburg.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I am taking a break for health reasons, says Mompha

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Ismaila Mustapha, the internet celebrity better known as Mompha, says he would be taking a break from social media due to health reasons. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the socialite told his over 1 million followers that his decision was based on advice from his personal physician. Mompha said the break would enable him […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ekpetorson’s second solo exhibition, ‘Different Shades of Being,’ opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A solo exhibition by a Nigerian non-binary artist, Elizabeth Chioma Ekpetorson, popularly known as Eleez, opens today at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. The exhibition, titled ‘Different Shades of Being,’ is organised by Affordable Art Online, promoters of the Annual Ibadan Art fair. In creating the works for ‘Different Shades of Being,’ the artist deals […]
Arts & Entertainments

Police arrest Porn star over recorded movie in Osun Osogbo shrine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of popular porn star, Kingtblakhoc, for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove. In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites and social media, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica