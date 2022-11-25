Afropop star LB releases groovy new single “Matter”

Abia-born Afrobeats artiste, Leonard Eze Onwuka, popularly known as LB, has released his eagerly anticipated single titled Matter.

The groovy Afro-Pop number has relatable messaging as it sees LB beg his lover not to leave after an argument. Despite his obvious shortcomings, LB is determined to prove his affection and begs his lover to give him the chance to do just that.

With silky smooth delivery and a catchy chorus, “Matter” is the rare pop tune that strikes a balance between reflective and commercial.

With LB’s delivery reflective of simpler times when great melodies and deliberateness in songwriting combined to create sonic masterpieces, “Matter” is definitely a sound you should try.

Leonard Eze Onwuka is a talented Afro-pop artist whose admiration for music began at an early stage of his life. Despite the ups and downs, he faced while mapping out his career path, his fierce determination to succeed pulled him through.

The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) understands the impact of music in people’s lives and ensures that his music is not only didactic but also relatable.

Leonard is inspired by the likes of Tuface, Wande coal, Burna boy, and Popcaan and hopes to work with them as time goes by.

LB has strong faith that the Nigerian music industry will continue to grow rapidly since its adoption of new ways to stand the test of time.

