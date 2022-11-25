News

Afropop star LB releases groovy new single “Matter”

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abia-born Afrobeats artiste, Leonard Eze Onwuka, popularly known as LB, has released his eagerly anticipated single titled Matter.

The groovy Afro-Pop number has relatable messaging as it sees LB beg his lover not to leave after an argument. Despite his obvious shortcomings, LB is determined to prove his affection and begs his lover to give him the chance to do just that.

With silky smooth delivery and a catchy chorus, “Matter” is the rare pop tune that strikes a balance between reflective and commercial.

With LB’s delivery reflective of simpler times when great melodies and deliberateness in songwriting combined to create sonic masterpieces, “Matter” is definitely a sound you should try.

Leonard Eze Onwuka is a talented Afro-pop artist whose admiration for music began at an early stage of his life. Despite the ups and downs, he faced while mapping out his career path, his fierce determination to succeed pulled him through.

The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) understands the impact of music in people’s lives and ensures that his music is not only didactic but also relatable.

Leonard is inspired by the likes of Tuface, Wande coal, Burna boy, and Popcaan and hopes to work with them as time goes by.

LB has strong faith that the Nigerian music industry will continue to grow rapidly since its adoption of new ways to stand the test of time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos: Police arrest thief vandalising Dangote Refinery

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos havearrested a suspected member of a gang of vandals stealing equipment at Dangote Refinery at Ibeju Lekki area of the state. It was learnt that the armed gang was smashed about 6.30pm on Wednesday by the commands detectives, who acted on information. In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP […]
News

Kwara to push for Air Force Comprehensive School, says governor

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

Plans have been unfolded by the Kwara State government to strongly push and advocate for the establishment of an Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School in the state so as to complement the existing basic schools.   Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this and said his administration, would make a strong case for the establishment of […]
News

Delta: Aniagwu, Oboro, 16 others confirmed commissioners

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State House of Assembly yesterday cleared the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, his counterparts in Finance, Ekenmor Fidelis Tilije and Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, and 15 others as fresh commission-ers for the state. Their names were said to have been forwarded to the lawmakers last week by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica