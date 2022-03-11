Afroqueen, May7ven returns home, set to release new single

United Kingdom-based Nigerian music artiste, May7ven, who is known as the foremost Afro queen, has return to Nigeria, in pursuit of etching her name on the Nigeria musical scene. Born Yemisi May Odegbami, to Nigerian former international football star, Segun Odegbami, May, who has styled herself as May7ven, has never hidden her interest in developing and promoting Nigerian music industry and adding value to Nigerian artistes through her work.

That exactly is partly what has informed her recent homecoming where she is working with one of Nigeria musical outfit, Atunda Entertainment, on the release of her new single in the coming weeks and also collaborating with Sammy Lee on another music project.

The choice of Atunda Entertainment by her and her team is based not only on the track records of the music outfit, which has its tentacles spread across the world but also on the crucial need to giving back to the society and enriching the lives of Nigerian artistes.

Atunda Entertainment, which is created by the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, as an activation of Motherland Beckons, which is at the centre of his Continent Building project, is known for its devotion to discovering young Nigerian and African artistes, nurturing them into stardom by aiding them to become established stars in their music career.

Some of the musical talents discovered, nurtured and launched into the music world by Atunda Entertainment include: Olo Midan Bata, Ara Thunder, Nigerian first female potter and Anu, The Lady Ekwe. May7ven, apart from being a noted entertainer, songwriter, songstress, model, stylist, dancer, promoter, and producer, she is also a fashionista with a unique dress sense, a media personality and owner, entrepreneur as well as sound engineer, building surveyor, and architect. She started her musical career at a very tender age in the church and at age eight she wrote her first song, ‘Change’, which she was prevailed on to submit to late music icon, Michael Jackson, for his first album.

At age 15, she signed a management deal with Ronald in the United Kingdom and ever since has never let off the steam as she dug deeper into the music world and making a fulfilling career. She is an acclaimed African R&B/Afrobeats exponent, with her biggest musical influences being Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Faith Evans, Usher, Karen Clark and Prince. Aside performing to wide applause on the world stage, releasing a number of songs; singles, albums and EP, she has also garnered a number of accolades and awards for her astounding performances across the globe.

In February 2012, May7ven became the first Afrobeats artiste in history after Dbanj to be super A – listed artiste on UK Mainstream with her single; Ten Ten and follow up single; Hey Mr in early 2013. May7ven has toured the world; opening up and supporting some of the world’s biggest artistes in concerts such as Akon, Jagged Edge, Joe, BlackStreet, Ginuwine, J.Holiday, Blackeyed Pe as, and Blu Canterell including her first sold out headline show in Sweden, Freshuustte and Germany at the Hit Factory.

