After 10 marriage attempts, woman, 56, vows to continue searching

For many women, getting to be a bride is all they dream of but 56-year-old Cassey has lived that dream ten times now and doesn’t plan to stop getting married until she finds Mr. Right. The successful businesswoman from the United States appeared on popular TV show, Dr. Phil on Wednesday to ask for relationship advice amidst her 10th divorce. Speaking on the need to find a man who can love her forever, she said: “When I’m in a marriage and I just can’t take it anymore, I’m usually the first one to say, ‘That’s it; we’re getting a divorce, and I quit,’” Cassey said. According to her, her first marriage, the longest, lasted eight years and ended mutually. Her second marriage was slightly shorter, at seven years, but with an added two and a half year engagement.

The couple had a son together, but the relationship started to fall apart when her husband stopped telling her that he loved her, Cassey said. He would simply reply ‘Ditto’ when she told him she loved him.

The woman didn’t go into details about husbands three to ten but mentioned that she had married all types of men, from a rocker to a preacher, to her high school sweetheart, but never found Mr. Right. Cassey told Dr. Phil that she’s likely to break up with her current husband, who called her a “control freak”. She has no plans to give up on the search for love as she added: “I don’t care how many marriages it takes; I will keep trying until I find the one that can love me.”

