After 135 days, terrorists release 7 more kidnapped Kaduna train passengers

The Terrorists that kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have again released seven of the victims after spending 135 days in captivity. Terrorists on March 28 this year attacked a Kaduna-bound train killing some people and abducted over 60 passengers. The seven passengers were released on Wednesday morning, but it was not clear if any ransom was paid to the terrorists to secure their release. The Kaduna State Government and the state po- ce command where yet to make any statement on the new development. However Kaduna based Publisher and a member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, said six of the released hostages were members of the same family, which include a couple and their four children.

 

