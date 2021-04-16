News

After 17 days in London, Buhari returns after medical check-up

After spending 17 days in London, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, returned to Abuja, after a successful medical checkup in the United Kingdom. President Buhari had, on March 30, departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m. It was learnt that those at the airport to welcome the president were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides. NAN reports that the president, after a brief welcome ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

