After 17-Year Of Abandonment, Adeleke Intervenes In Failed Culvert In Ife

In a bid to forestall the incessant loss of lives through accidents at the structurally failed culvert at Kajola Akile along Moro/Campus road in Ile-Ife, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered its immediate reconstruction.

The culvert according to residents around the area has been in a state of disrepair for about 17 years and has been neglected by previous administrations in the state owing to the fact that it is on a Federal Government road.

However, touched by an accident which occurred at the culvert about three weeks ago where a car fell off the culvert according to an eye witness, the Governor ordered the immediate reconstruction of the failed structure without delay.

The culvert which is not too far from the main gate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife is very important and busy because it grants access to vehicles heading towards the eastern parts of the country.

A visit to the culvert which is presently undergoing reconstruction reveals that the project is moving at a fast pace and will be opened for usage anytime soon as Civil Engineers from the Ministry of Works and Transport were seen on ground for supervision.

Speaking on the intervention of the Governor concerning the bridge, the Director of Highways at the Ministry of Works, Engr. Basiru Bello appealed to residents and motorists to make use of the alternative route provided, assuring that the project will soon be completed and opened for use.

He said the failed condition of the culvert was very dangerous and posed serious danger to vehicles and motorcycle riders who could fall off while accessing it every day.

Engr. Bello said Governor Adeleke ordered the immediate reconstruction of the culvert after being briefed on the frequent accidents which occur on it as a result of the structurally failed condition.