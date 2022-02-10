After 25 years, Omabe Festival returns to Enugu community

Omabe Festival is one of the most ancient traditional festivals celebrated with pomp and pageantry across Nsukka communities of Enugu State. The history of Omabe festival celebration was dated as far back to the early 13th century. History had it that Omabe (masqurade) migrated from Igalla believed by some section of the Igbo people as the origin of their ancestral land. Although there are different claims by different Igbo people to their origin, the people of the Enugu North senatorial zone dominated by the people from Nsukka holds tenaciously to the historical claim that they migrated from lgalla Land to settle at their different locations in Nsukka zone. And so the people of Opi Community had their 85 per cent tradition and customs inherited from Igalla Land.

Igalla is in the present-day Benue State in the North-Central zone of the country and has its boundaries with the people of Enugu Ezike in the Igbo Eze North Local Government of Enugu State. Chief Damian Nnadi, is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a custodian who hails from one of the oldest villages that are the custodian of the tradition, as handed over to them by Nri Clan after the war known as (Agha Eru) carried out by people of Nri before the 13th century.

After their conquest, they handed over the insignia of traditional authorities to them as institutions in Ogbozalla Community of Opi Town. He told this journalist that during the period, the Nri people are warriors and in each place they conquered they would live one person there with the traditional authority. And when they came into the town and conquered the kingdom, most people fled in different directions. Nnadi said one of their ancestral forefathers had a wife from a village called Umudulugwuinyi in Ibeku quarters of the town who had a relation of his wife as their house help. The house help while escaping from the war went with a piece of artefact from their village and as time goes on the village started claiming the custodian of their culture because the Utobo deity which originated from a village called Isamellu was becoming powerful and that led to the first leg of dispute that led to the disintegration of the town.

Following this, the three quarters that make up the town, Idi, Ogbozalla and Ibeku all took to their tent with each claiming the custodian of Omabe culture and tradition. This disagreement was a complete departure from the traditional timetable and other cultural norms and values associated with the celebration of Omabe Festival. According to him, Omabe Masquerade was first sighted at Isamellu in Ogbozalla quarters of Opi in the early 13th century and from that discovery, they became the custodian of Omabe in the town. They announced to the town when the masquerade would return to the town and when it leaves to its ancestors because they believes that Omabe Masquerade is an ancestral spirit and migrated from an anti hole beneath the earth.

This masquerade was believed communicate with their creator and intercede on their behalf in every field of human endeavour. That was the belief until the coming of Christianity around the 18th century to the area. This was the second reason for the disintegration of the quarters in recent times that led to the rift between the Christians and the pagans. So, when there was an attempt to adjust the date set aside for the yearly programs of the Omabe Masquerade it would be resisted from all quarters in their different perspectives.

This lingered for more than 25 years and was just recently resolved by those who believe in the traditional religion. Omabe Masquerade from the investigation is in a class of its own. According to findings, before now nobody goes near the masquerade with charms. The masquerade has a house in every village where it stays for every one year and goes back for two years.

Omabe Masquerade at a setting stage is not seen by all men except the chief priest of Omabe deity called Atama Omabe. The Attama Omabe has a deity called Utobo and mainly has its house in a chosen forest. It is the duty of the Atama Utobo (chief priest to announce the programmed timetable all year round).

There are categories of Omabe namely Echaricha, the Ori Okpa, the Utobo deity, Omabe Api, Eshi, Ekwa Eze Ayori, Omioro, etc. These masquerades usually came from different villages at every festivity. However, the ones that could only be used for entertainment are Echaricha, Ori Okpa and Ogbu Omaganga, while others are attached to the different deities and seldom come out.

The day for the homecoming of Omabe is usually held in January every three years. To some, it is regarded as the homecoming of all the sons and daughters of the town and to the Christians, it is a prohibited ceremony for any Christian to participate. However, the 2022 Omabe Festival was one with a difference in Opi Community following the reconciliation of the three-quarters of the town over 25 years in crisis as a result of the headship of the customs and the tradition of the town. It was a carnival of sort as both the young and old who believes in the traditional culture of the town joined forces to celebrate together once again. In attendant were the Eze Opi, Vincent Ugwuanyi, Ozioko Pius and the Opi General Assembly led by professor Boniface Ugwuishiwu and Ishiwu Umuobekealla Onah Sylvester PhD, among other dignitaries.

