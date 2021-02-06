After 25years, polling units need expansion, INEC tells parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said polling units in the country have to be expanded to allow voters unhindered access to exercise their civic duties during elections.

The last time new polling units were created was in 1996, which brought the number to the present 120, 000 polling units Several attempts made thereafter failed, which the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, blamed on lack of adequate consultations and communication on the part of the commission.

Yakubu, who spoke at a consultative meeting with leaders of registered political parties yesterday, argued that with increase in voters’ population, emergence of new settlements, urbanisation, distance to existing polling units, difficult terrain and other factors, there is need for constant review of the polling units to give the voters a pleasant experience on election day.

He noted that 25 years ago when the present 120,000 polling units were created, it was to serve a projected population of about 50 million voters “Today, the number of registered voters is 84,004,084 and is set to rise after we resume continuous voter registration (CVR) ahead of the 2023 general elections. “Yet, the number of polling units remains static.

In fact, the biggest category of registered voters on our data base (age 18 to 25 years) were not even born when the current polling units were established a quarter of a century ago. “Above all, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to decongest polling units to minimise overcrowding and reduce the long distances voters travel often in overcrowded means of transport in order to vote during elections,” he added.

Yakubu stated that INEC’s attempts to expand voter access to polling units in 2007, 2014 and 2019, failed because the commission tried to handle the issue administratively, and also because they came too close to general elections.

He added: “Consequently, the commission’s intention was not properly communicated and therefore, misunderstood and politicised.” The chairman disclosed that the previous experience was what informed the commission’s decision to engage with Nigerians by consulting widely, disclosing that it has produced a discussion paper with satellite imageries of the location of polling units across the country as well as pictures and videos to demonstrate the difficulties faced by voters on election day. “It is significant that we are commencing the series of engagements with leaders of political parties. At each engagement, there will be a presentation followed by discussion.

“We hope that by doing so, we will communicate the commission’s intention to Nigerians and invite input from citizens across board on how we can tackle the problem of voters’ access to polling units in our country and hopefully establish the framework for subsequent seamless adjustments as the need arises.

“This is how it is done in virtually all democracies around the world. I am confident that by working together we will make history by finally solving this 25-year old problem of enhancing access to polling units in Nigeria. “The Nigerian voter in particular and our democracy in general will be the biggest beneficiaries of increased access to polling units,” Yakubu stated.

He, however, expressed the belief that expanding voters’ access to polling units will increase voters’ turnout in elections. On his part, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Leonard Nzenwa, pledged the council’s support to the INEC Chairman to reposition the commission. Nzenwa described the call for the expansion of the polling units as timely, noting that it is coming at a time the National Assembly joint committee on INEC is almost completing work on the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2010.

“Polling units constitute the basic structure of Nigeria’s electoral system and democracy. And so, its presence in terms of adequacy, conduciveness and a good environment is very important and will help to deepen our democracy,” he added.

