After 28 days in captivity: Abducted students, staff of Kaduna poly regain freedom

Six students and two members of staff of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna state, who were kidnapped by gunmen, have been released after 28 days in captivity.

According to Channels Television, they were released on Thursday night.

Gunmen on June 11 invaded the main campus better known as “UPE” and kidnapped six students and staff.

A student died during the attack.

The campus is located along an expressway just at the entrance of Zaria and it is less than 45 minutes’ drive to Kaduna metropolis.

The TV station quoted Abdullahi Shehu, Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, as saying the students and staff regained their freedom after negotiating a ransom.

Shehu did not disclose how much was paid as ransom but he said the school management will receive them at an undisclosed location where they will be kept until they are reunited with their families.

Kaduna has recorded a spike in the abduction of residents in recent times.

