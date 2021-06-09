After 3-week suspension, Immigration reopens passport application portal

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has lifted the suspension on passport application requests. On May 18, the commission said the service for fresh requests for passport booklets has been suspended to enable issuing centres to clear the existing backlog of applications, according to an online news portal, TheCable. On June 1 when the suspension should have lapsed, the commission postponed the resumption date till June 8 to give more time to clear the backlog of over 43,000 uncollected passport booklets. On Tuesday, Amos Okpu, assistant comptroller for immigration, in a statement, said the portal will open at midnight on June 8 for applicants to apply and make payments for categories of their choice.
