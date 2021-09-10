After 5 years of closure, 45-yearold Edo school comes back to life

Students of Ekosodin Secondary School, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State during the week (on Tuesday), returned to their school after five years of absence following the dilapidated state of the only existing school building.

Their return was facilitated by Hon. Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, whose intervention saw to the reconstruction of a block of six classrooms and a Principal’s office in the 45-year-old school. The reconstructed secondary school was inaugurated alongside 120 twin chairs and desks.

Before the intervention of the Ovia federal constituency representative, the students had to share classrooms with the only primary school in the community. Expressing her joy, a Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 student, Miss Innocentia Eghianfo, thanked the lawmaker for given the school a facelift and said that before the movement to the primary school, the students were learning under an “unbearable” condition. She said: “I was actually in JSS 1 when we relocated to join the pupils of Ekosodin primary school and before the relocation, we were learning under all weather conditions; rains and sunshine.

“Aside that, there was no chairs and desks so we had to come to school with our chairs and desks while majority who could not afford seats,sit on bare floor. “We are happy that we finally have our space; the afternoon and morning class sessions ocassioned by the relocation will now be a thing of the past, we also have chairs and desk now, we are indeed happy.”

